Line of Duty season 6 will arrive in early 2021

The BBC has confirmed that AC-12 will be back on our screens before too long.

Line of Duty

There’s some promising news for Line of Duty fans – the BBC has confirmed that AC-12 will be back on our screens in the early part of 2021.

Jed Mercurio’s hit police drama had seen its sixth series hit by delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with production on the show halted back in March, a month into the shoot.

Filming eventually got started again back on 1st September 2020 and is still ongoing, with Mercurio having regularly posted behind the scenes snaps to his Twitter account.

Until recently, the BBC had only revealed that the series “is now due to air on BBC One next year” without giving more precise timing, but the broadcaster has now revealed that it will air before the end of March 2021.

Exact timings are still to be confirmed, but the news means that the new series is at most four months away – not bad considering how long fans have already had to wait.

The new series will once again star Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar as the cops running AC-12, and according to the BBC this time round they will face their “most enigmatic adversary” yet.

That adversary will come in the shape of DCI Joanne Davidson, played by Trainspotting and Giri/Haji star Kelly Macdonald.

Other cast members joining for the new series include Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl), Andi Osho (Kiri) and Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster).

Mercurio also previously teased that the upcoming series may reflect the coronavirus pandemic, although this has not been confirmed.

Line of Duty will return in early 2021. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond. You can also buy the Line of Duty seasons 1-5 boxset now on Amazon.

