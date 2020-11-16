What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

A new coronavirus briefing has been announced for today, Monday 16th November, following the news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is once again self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

It has been reported that the government now hopes to run two weekly briefings – on Mondays and Thursdays – until the nationwide lockdown in England ends on 2nd December.

The latest briefing comes amid reporters that a vaccine developed by the US firm Modena could prevent 94.5 per cent of people from getting COVID-19, the second extremely promising vaccine-related announcement in recent weeks.

News broke last week that pharmaceutical company Pfizer has seen positive results from its recent trials, with 90 per cent of its 43,538 participants protected from the illness within 28 days of their jabs.

There is still much work to be done and it is unlikely this development will change the challenging forecast for the months ahead, but this breakthrough has been coined “a great day for science and humanity” by Pfizer chairman and chief executive Dr Albert Bourla.

Read on for everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is set to provide the briefing at 5pm, with BBC One making a last-minute change to its schedule to accommodate for a news special.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

The update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

A BBC News special will air from 4:30pm on BBC One, expected to continue until 6pm, followed by the BBC News at 6 which should offer further analysis as well as the latest updates on other global stories.

The daily briefings are usually also broadcast live on the dedicated BBC News 24 channel.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s address will be led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson currently self-isolating.

It is not yet known if another official will be joining Hancock, as has often been the case in the past.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It is not known exactly what will be discussed in today’s coronavirus briefing, but it comes at a time where much is taking place in the fight against coronavirus – including more promising news regarding a vaccine.

It is set to be the first in a new pattern of regular updates from the government as the second lockdown continues, with briefings expected to take place every Monday and Thursday between now and 2nd December.

No major new announcement is expected at today’s briefing, with Hancock likely to touch on a range of subjects including, the latest COVID rates, the most up-to-date vaccine news, and the latest developments with mass testing.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

No, the Prime Minister is currently self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who returned a positive test for the virus.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus, but other senior ministers have stepped in for him on numerous occasions.

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Secretary Matt Hancock – who will lead today’s briefing.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

As of November 2020, he is currently self-isolating again after coming into contact with someone who tested positive, but he says he is in good health himself.

