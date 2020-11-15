Who left Strictly Come Dancing? Third celebrity to be voted out revealed

Max George and Dianne Buswell are the third pairing to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Saturday night’s show was very close to call, indeed, but when the judges’ scores were combined with viewers’ votes, Max found himself in the bottom two.

He was joined by Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, which will come as a shock to many as she had been a front-runner.

Both couples performed for the judges one last time, with Max dancing an American Smooth to It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jr. and Maisie stunned with her Cha Cha to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper.

Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke opted to save Maisie, meaning Max George was eliminated.

However, head judge Shirley Ballas would have saved Max, if the decision had been left to her.

Craig said of the dance-off: “Both couples were more concentrated and both couples took the notes we had given them and showed improvement. But the couple I’d like to save, Maisie and Gorka.”

Anton added: “Well, I have to say it’s so close. They were both immaculate through that dance. It literally was just the smallest timing. For me, I’m going to have to save Maisie and Gorka.”

Speaking of his time on the show, Max said he’s had a wonderful time. “I’ve loved it. It’s all down to Dianne, she’s been literally amazing. For me to get through 90 seconds of a dance for four weeks now is a credit to her, she’s just unbelievable. I’ve got to say, all these guys over here are the nicest group of people ever. I love you all!”

Dianne said of her partner: “I think Max has done an absolutely amazing job. He has done four incredible dances and I know how nervous you get, but you’ve come out here very week. I know you always say you want to do me proud and oh my goodness you’ve done me more than proud – so well done. I also want to say thank you to the judges, Anton you were incredible tonight. Thank you so much.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC One.