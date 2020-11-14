Motsi Mabuse’s Strictly Come Dancing absence explained – why judge is being replaced by Anton du Beke

The 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing has been thrown into disarray this week with Nicola Adams stepping down after Katya Jones tested positive for COVID-19. Now it’s been confirmed that Anton du Beke will be filling in for judge Motsi Mabuse as she self-isolates following an “urgent” trip to Germany.

Fan-favourite Motsi is following government guidelines and will be quarantining for 14 days in the UK after returning from Germany earlier this week. Despite previously saying she would appear on Strictly virtually, Anton is now temporarily taking her place on the panel, joining Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood, and Shirley Ballas.

Motsi cited an “urgent reason” for her trip back to Germany.

BBC

Where is Motsi Mabuse?

Mosti Mabuse announced that she would be self-isolating after her trip back to Germany, where she currently lives, in a statement on social media. She wrote: “Earlier this week I needed to travel back to Germany for an urgent reason. I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days. I’ll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I’ll be doing my own hair and make-up.”

However, the BBC have since confirmed that Strictly pro dancer Anton du Beke would be temporarily filling in for Motsi on the judging panel instead.

They said in a statement: “We are pleased to announce that the King of Ballroom Anton du Beke is stepping into our judging panel this weekend. Good luck Anton!”

Anton is the last remaining Strictly pro from the original series one line-up. He and dance partner former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith became the first couple to be eliminated from the series in Week Two.

When will Motsi Mabuse return to Strictly Come Dancing?

There is no official word on when Motsi will be returning as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing. Motsi’s isolation period should end in time for the live show on Saturday, November 28th. But as she will still be isolating when next weekend’s show begins on Saturday 21st, it’s not yet been confirmed whether Anton will step in again on the judging panel, or whether the Strictly team will draft in someone else.