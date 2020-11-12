As expected EastEnders star Maisie Smith is delivering strong performances week after week on Strictly Come Dancing and Movie Week was no different, where she placed third on the night. But what we can we expect from week four?

The 19-year-old is currently third on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after scoring another strong 24 with her pro partner Gorka Marquez, dancing an American Smooth as Frozen’s Elsa while dancing to the Disney sequel’s anthem Into The Unknown in Movie Week.

The week before she earned an impressive 25 for her fierce Tango to Miley Cyrus’ Midnight Sky last week

In week four the duo will be dancing a Cha Cha to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper.

Here’s everything you need to know about Maisie Smith, including what she’s said about her Strictly journey so far.

Who is Maisie Smith?

Age: 19

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

Job: EastEnders actress

Partnered with: Gorka Marquez

Maisie competes against DJ Clara Amfo, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, pop star Max George, comedian Bill Bailey and actress Caroline Quentin.

Maisie Smith began her acting career at the age of five, when she appeared as a young Queen Elizabeth I in historical drama The Other Boleyn Girl.

In 2008, she took on her best known role – that of Tiffany Dean/Butcher in EastEnders, the daughter of Bianca Jackson. While she left the soap in 2014, Smith returned briefly in 2016 for Whitney Dean and Lee Carter’s wedding, before officially rejoining the soap in January 2018.

Smith has also branched out as a musician, releasing her first album – Where My Heart Is – in 2017.

Maisie’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week one: Samba (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

Week two: Tango (8 + 9 + 8) = 25

Week three: American Smooth (8+7+9) =24

Maisie hit the ballroom floor running, managing to secure a second place spot on the leaderboard in her first week on the dance floor. She followed it up with the top spot on the leaderboard in week two and third place in week three.

Despite her high score, the actress is concerned about the judges’ criticism. Maisie expects the Strictly judges to “nitpick” her “slightest mistakes”.

She said: “People definitely have high expectations of me now, so I feel they’re going to nitpick. If I make the slightest mistake, the judges will point it out.”

Strictly 2020 isn’t the first time Smith has taken to the ballroom – she competed in a Children in Need Strictly special last year and won with her professional partner Kevin Clifton.

Speaking about joining the line-up for this year’s competition, she said: “Get me in those sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! This is a dream come true.”