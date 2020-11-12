Alyson Hannigan weighs in on long-running Spike v Angel debate: “Buffy should have dated Willow”

Star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Alyson Hannigan, has finally added to the longstanding debate over whether Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) should have ended up with Angel (David Boreanaz) or Spike (James Marsters) – by deciding that neither were right for her.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the issue after politician Stacey Abrams – who has previously referenced the show whilst discussing politics – weighed in on the matter.

Replying to a Buffy fan on the site who said they “shipped” Gellar’s character with vampire Spike, Abrams wrote: “To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power.”

Hannigan initially agreed and responded with, “I’ll vote to that!” before adding: “Actually Buffy should have dated Willow.”

Actually Buffy should have dated Willow. — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) November 12, 2020

The tweet, which received over 26,200 likes, was met by a mixed response from fans, with some wholeheartedly backing the Buffy-Willow relationship and others voicing concerns that a relationship “would have ruined their friendship”, to which Hannigan responded: “That’s what @AnthonySHead told me when @AlexisDenisof and I were thinking about dating 20 years ago! #stillfriends.”

That’s what @AnthonySHead told me when @AlexisDenisof and I were thinking about dating 20 years ago! #stillfriends https://t.co/2fqicZxysR — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) November 12, 2020

Hannigan has been married to her Buffy co-star Alexis Denisof, who played Wesley Wyndam-Pryce on the show, since 2003.

Joss Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran from 1997 to 2003, followed Buffy Summers, a young woman whose mystical powers allow her to battle evil forces under the guidance of her Watcher, Rupert Giles (Anthony Head).

Throughout the series, she becomes romantically involved with Angel, a vampire cursed with remorse and a human soul, and Spike, another vampire who was initially introduced as a villain on the series.

