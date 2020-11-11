Watch The Undoing preview as Hugh Grant’s Jonathan Fraser languishes in prison

The tension is mounting in Sky Atlantic’s hit thriller series The Undoing as Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant) languishes in prison and his wronged wife, Grace (Nicole Kidman), comes round to the idea that he may not have killed his lover.

She would be well within her rights to let the broke fraud rot in the clink for the foreseeable but instead hired Hayley Fitzgerald (played by Broadway star Noma Dumezweni) to defend him.

He may not be a murderer but he is certainly a lowlife and her father, Franklin, played by the indomitable Donald Sutherland, declares he will not have his family name besmirched and has a few words to say to Fraser in Monday’s fourth episode of the six-part series.

He warns: “Should you do anything more to harm my daughter, I will track you down and kill you myself.”

Watch a teaser for episode four.

The Undoing is performing well for HBO in the US, according to Deadline. The viewing figure for the first episode has passed six million and is expected to grow as the series is enjoying strong word-of-mouth from its audience.

HBO says The Undoing is showing “slightly faster growth” than the recently concluded Lovecraft County and is the best first season premiere of 2020 for HBO’s networks in Nordic and Central Europe. In fact, it was the best first season launch of all time for HBO in Denmark.

The series is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel You Should Have Known (described as a “flat-out compelling psychological suspense tale” by The Washington Post) and was created and written by David E Kelley, who also directed Kidman in Big Little Lies, as well as creating Boston Legal, Ally McBeal and the upcoming Westminster sex consent drama Anatomy of a Scandal.

The Undoing airs weekly on Mondays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, a day after it airs on HBO in the US.