Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Watch The Undoing preview as Hugh Grant’s Jonathan Fraser languishes in prison

Watch The Undoing preview as Hugh Grant’s Jonathan Fraser languishes in prison

The murder-suspect oncologist receives an unwelcome visitor who comes with a warning.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
The Undoing

The tension is mounting in Sky Atlantic’s hit thriller series The Undoing as Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant) languishes in prison and his wronged wife, Grace (Nicole Kidman), comes round to the idea that he may not have killed his lover.

Advertisement

She would be well within her rights to let the broke fraud rot in the clink for the foreseeable but instead hired Hayley Fitzgerald (played by Broadway star Noma Dumezweni) to defend him.

He may not be a murderer but he is certainly a lowlife and her father, Franklin, played by the indomitable Donald Sutherland, declares he will not have his family name besmirched and has a few words to say to Fraser in Monday’s fourth episode of the six-part series.

He warns: “Should you do anything more to harm my daughter, I will track you down and kill you myself.”

Watch a teaser for episode four.

The Undoing is performing well for HBO in the US, according to Deadline. The viewing figure for the first episode has passed six million and is expected to grow as the series is enjoying strong word-of-mouth from its audience.

HBO says The Undoing is showing “slightly faster growth” than the recently concluded Lovecraft County and is the best first season premiere of 2020 for HBO’s networks in Nordic and Central Europe. In fact, it was the best first season launch of all time for HBO in Denmark.

The series is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel You Should Have Known (described as a “flat-out compelling psychological suspense tale” by The Washington Post) and was created and written by David E Kelley, who also directed Kidman in Big Little Lies, as well as creating Boston Legal, Ally McBeal and the upcoming Westminster sex consent drama Anatomy of a Scandal.

Advertisement

The Undoing airs weekly on Mondays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, a day after it airs on HBO in the US.

Tags

All about The Undoing

The Undoing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Garden Gear 3500W 3-in-1 Blower, Vacuum and Shredder

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a Clifford James leaf blower for £39.99 + P&P

Save £5 on this three-in-one Blower, Vacuum and Shredder from Garden Gear!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

The Undoing, Hugh Grant

The Undoing trailer starring Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman reveals the shock catalyst

Nicole Kidman stars in The Undoing on HBO/Sky Atlantic

David Craig The Undoing review: An entertaining crime drama overshadowed by its A-list stars

Nicole Kidman stars in The Undoing on HBO/Sky Atlantic

The Undoing: Key differences between the book and Sky Atlantic drama

The Undoing's Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman

Big RT Interview The Undoing's Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman on why they jumped at chance for "classic thriller" scripts