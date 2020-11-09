How to watch Joe Wicks’ new lockdown workout Wake Up with Joe

Joe Wicks’ daily PE lessons were a huge part of the UK’s first lockdown for many people, which is why the fitness expert is back with a new set as restrictions are imposed across England once again.

These workouts are intended to help keep people active over the next month as well as to offer a mental health boost in these trying times, while most of us are stuck indoors.

As was the case the first time around, these exercises are designed to be possible for people of all abilities and resources, so don’t be intimidated about giving them a go.

Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Wake Up with Joe

Joe Wicks’ latest set of lockdown workouts have been renamed Wake Up With Joe and the release pattern is also slightly different to how it was last time.

Rather than every weekday, new workout videos will be uploaded three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to his official YouTube channel, The Body Coach TV.

Check out the first edition below, uploaded on Monday 9th November, which introduces the new series:

What time do new episodes get uploaded?

Wake Up with Joe is a pre-recorded video rather than a livestream like the first lockdown’s PE with Joe, but it will still be made available at a specific time each day.

New episodes of Wake Up with Joe will be uploaded to The Body Coach TV at 6am GMT on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but of course, you can do them at any point in the day that best fits your personal schedule.

Will I need any equipment?

Wake Up with Joe is intended to be accessible to anybody who needs it, so Wicks is once again ensuring his exercises do not require specialist equipment or a huge amount of space.

“Nice and simple, no equipment, so there’s no excuse: you can come back and do this at 6am, 7am, midday, midnight, whatever you want wherever you are in the world,” he says in the first episode.

