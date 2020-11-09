What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch Boris Johnson’s latest announcement

A new coronavirus briefing has been announced for today, Monday 9th November, as England remains in a nationwide lockdown amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus updates now happen on an ad hoc basis – however, earlier in the year, they were a regular part of the television schedule when lockdown first began.

Recently, these briefings have been used to share important news on the status of the pandemic with the general public, prompting some to speculate whether today’s address could focus promising news regarding a vaccine.

News broke earlier today that pharmaceutical company Pfizer has seen positive results from its recent trials, with 90 per cent of its 43,538 participants protected from the illness within 28 days of their jabs.

There is still much work to be done and it is unlikely this development will change the challenging forecast for the months ahead, but this breakthrough has been coined “a great day for science and humanity” by Pfizer chairman and chief executive Dr Albert Bourla.

Read on for everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to provide the briefing at 5pm, with BBC One making a last-minute change to its schedule to accommodate for a news special.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

The update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

A BBC News special will air from 4:30pm on BBC One, expected to continue until 6pm, followed by the BBC News at 6 which should offer further analysis as well as the latest updates on other global stories.

The daily briefings are usually also broadcast live on the dedicated BBC News 24 channel.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s address will be led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but it is not yet known if another representative will be joining him, as has often been the case in the past.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It is not known exactly what will be discussed in today’s coronavirus briefing, but it comes at a time where much is taking place in the fight against coronavirus.

Mass testing has recently begun in Liverpool, which is hoped to be a long-term strategy to cope with the illness if it proves effective in identifying and isolating cases, so we could hear an update on that scheme.

Additionally, news from earlier today about a promising vaccine trial conducted by Pfizer could be mentioned, as the UK has secured an initial order of 30 million doses, enough for 15 million people, to be fulfilled once testing is complete.

It’s possible that the briefing could also touch upon the recent US election, as President-Elect Joe Biden has started putting together a coronavirus task force to fight the country’s outbreak when he is inaugurated in January.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will lead today’s briefing.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus. However, other senior ministers have stepped in for him on numerous occasions.

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

