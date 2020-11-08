Accessibility Links

Remembrance Day tribute takes Strictly Come Dancing to a “whole new level”

The celebrity dance show included a tribute featuring Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Strictly-Dover

Strictly Come Dancing created a memorable tribute to the war dead in a Remembrance Day tribute that featured the professional dancers performing on the white cliffs of Dover as well as a video insert starring Captain Sir Tom Moore.

As the nation fell silent in the morning to mark the end of World War One, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the BBC One celebrity dance contest chose to commemorate the event in the only way it knows how – with a specially choreographed dance.

The dancers performed the dance atop the cliffs to the strains of the  late Dame Vera Lynn’s classic White Cliffs of Dover before they cut back to the studio with a World War Two style group ballroom performance to Dave Vera We’ll Meet Again.

Fans thought the sequence had take the show to “a whole new level”.

The performance was emotional for many watching: “#Strictly what’s wrong with me. Sobbing at this remembrance dance @bbcstrictly #scd”.

The tribute also included a voiceover from Dame Vera, who died in June at the age of 103.

Another Strictly fan posted: “I always love the Remembrance Day pro dance; it’s always so classic. #Strictly”.

The Remembrance Day tribute also featured a cutaway to lockdown charity hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, who was a veteran of service in India and Burma during the war.

Captain Sir Tom Moore
Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

