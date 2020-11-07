Strictly fans are loving Max George’s Homer Simpson outfit during Movie Week: “That’s one transformation alright”
While they're not dancing the Paso Doh-ble, The Wanted's Max George has dressed as Homer Simpson for his Couple's Choice this week.
The Wanted’s Max George may have impressed the Strictly Come Dancing judges with his Couples Choice dance tonight, but viewers were more entertained by his Homer Simpson costume during the dancing competition’s Movie Week episode.
The singer received an impressive score of 24 for his energetic routine, which saw George and his professional partner Dianne Buswell dressed as iconic couple Homer and Marge Simpson whilst dancing with inflatable donuts.
George and Buswell’s performance earned glowing comments from the judges, Craig Revel Horwood in particular who said he “loved” the “risky” routine, while fans flocked to Twitter to comment on the pair’s costumes, with one viewer labelling the outfits as “the funniest thing [they’ve] seen in 2020”.
“Every time I see @MaxGeorge as Homer I can’t help but laugh,” another user wrote. “That’s one transformation alright.”
Max George as Homer Simpson is literally the funniest thing I’ve seen in 2020. Which wasn’t very difficult cause this year has been abysmal ???? #Strictly pic.twitter.com/AF2zhK2CjH
— CH (@OfficialCWH) November 7, 2020
While another viewer revealed that they choked on her gin and tonic after spotting George and Buswell, who’re painted in yellow head-to-toe, during the show’s opening sequence. “I cannot stop giggling lol,” they added.
Actually just choked on my G&T!!! @MaxGeorge on #Strictly as #HomerSimpson I can not stop giggling lol ???? #StrictlyComeDancing
— Mr Mondo (@MrRayByronNort1) November 7, 2020
Max sat in the middle of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard last week after scoring a 20 for his Jive to The Monkees’ I’m A Believer during week two’s show.
@MaxGeorge as Homer Simpson is something I didn’t even realise I needed in my life ???????? #StrictlyComeDancing
— Kayleigh (@KayleighGroome) November 7, 2020
The singer was trailing behind the likes of comedian Bill Bailey, actress Caroline Quentin and Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh on the scoreboard, and this week he’ll have a job to catch up with the top scorers.
George and Buswell aren’t the only contestants who’ve dressed up for Movie Week; Maisie Smith channelled Frozen’s Elsa for her American Smooth while American Footballer Jason Bell performed a Star Wars-themed Paso Doble alongside his pro partner Luba Mushtuk.
Still, it was definitely Max George’s Homer that captured the public’s imaginations. And who could blame them?
I am absolutely SCREAMING at @MaxGeorge dressed as Homer Simpson omg ????????????????
— Sarah (@SarahWoodnutt) November 7, 2020