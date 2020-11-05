What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch Boris Johnson’s latest announcement

A new coronavirus briefing has been announced for today, Thursday 5th November – with the whole of England now having been placed in lockdown.

Coronavirus updates now happen on an ad hoc basis – however, earlier in the year, they were a regular part of the television schedule when lockdown first began.

Read on for everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to provide the briefing at 5pm – and there are no indications that this will be delayed as was the case at the weekend.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

The update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

A BBC News special will air from at 4:30pm on BBC One, replacing The Bidding Room and Pointless on the schedules, with the latter now airing on BBC Two at 5:15pm.

The daily briefings have been broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel in the past, while the BBC also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that featured the daily briefing.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s address will be led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He’ll be joined by Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It is not expected that any new measures will be announced as part of today’s briefing, but it seems likely that Johnson and Stevens will further outline the restrictions that have come into play in England from today.

Earlier today, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that the furlough scheme had been extended, now lasting until the end of March.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will lead today’s briefing.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus. However, other senior ministers have stepped in for him on numerous occasions.

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

