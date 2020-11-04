Will there be a Roadkill series 2? All the latest news

With its first four-part series having been available on iPlayer in full since mid-October, many viewers are already wondering whether political drama Roadkill will return for a second run.

David Hare’s series starring Hugh Laurie as fictional Conservative minister Peter Laurence has been a huge hit with some viewers, despite splitting opinion among critics, and some fans have already taken to social media to ask for more episodes.

So will the show be returning? Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Roadkill series two.

Will there be a Roadkill series 2?

There’s no official word just yet, and when approached by RadioTimes.com the BBC was unable to confirm if anything was planned.

There’s a chance we’ll know more after the final episode airs on BBC One on 8th November, but it’s likely the BBC will assess viewing figures before making any definitive announcements about the future of the show.

A second outing has certainly not been ruled out – and there are questions still to be answered after the ending of series one – but we’ll have to wait a little while longer before more news.

When will Roadkill series 2 be released?

Given it’s not been renewed at this stage, it would be impossible to predict when a new series would arrive, but given that the coronavirus pandemic has made producing TV shows a far more protracted process than usual, it’s likely we’d still have quite a while to wait.

Should we get any news we’ll update you as soon as possible – but it’s unlikely fans can expect any new episodes in the near future.

What will happen in Roadkill series 2?

It remains to be seen what narrative paths a potential second season might go down, but there is certainly no shortage of options.

The final episode left several unanswered questions, perhaps most crucially regarding the fate of journalist Charmian Pepper, who was killed earlier in the series in a shocking hit and run incident in Washington DC.

There were some suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, and a second season could delve into those, asking whether she was murdered and, if so, who gave the order.

Another possible direction for the second season could see Peter’s wife Helen expose some of his shady dealings – with Helen having refused to sign the paperwork to close down Stanfield Titles.

Or perhaps we could see Peter’s recently disposed of special advisor Duncan Knock return for revenge: he definitely has enough knowledge of Peter’s dodgy past to give the new Prime Minister a headache.

Put it this way – there is no shortage of ways a new season could explore Peter Laurence’s spell as PM.

Who’s in the cast for Roadkill series 2?

Well, there’s no word on a new season at this stage but if another outing was to be greenlit we can probably safely assume that Hugh Laurie would be back on board, while it’s equally likely that Saskia Reeves would return as his wife Helen.

Meanwhile, other Roadkill cast members such as Helen McCrory, Olivia Vinall and Shalom Brune-Franklin could also return.

But one person who definitely won’t be coming back is Sarah Greene, giving her character was killed off during the first season.

Is there a trailer for Roadkill series 2?

We’re a very long way off that just yet – but we’ll post one here if and when it becomes available.

