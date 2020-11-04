MasterChef: The Professionals 2020 start date – judges, contestants and latest news

While restaurants up and down the country will be closing their doors ahead of the second national lockdown, foodies will still be able to watch highly-skilled chefs work their magic on MasterChef: The Professionals next week.

Moving over to BBC One, the show’s 13th series will see 32 talented cooks strive to impress Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti and Gregg Wallace with their commitment and culinary creativity throughout the competition and win the coveted title of MasterChef: The Professionals Champion 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know about MasterChef: The Professionals 2020.

When is MasterChef: The Professionals 2020 on TV?

MasterChef: The Professionals is back on BBC One with its 13th series on Tuesday 10th November at 9pm.

Who are the judges on MasterChef: The Professionals?

Judging the contestants on MasterChef: The Professionals are MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace, former head chef of Le Gavroche Monica Galetti and Great British Menu winner Marcus Wareing.

The series was previously judged by MasterChef’s John Torode, who left the show in 2009, and Michel Roux Jr, who left in 2014.

Speaking about returning for the new series, Wareing said: “The energy during filming was so great – from crew, to judges, to the chefs, which I think brought out the best in everybody. It was a relief to be filming again and we felt very fortunate to be able to come back to work in an industry which was still very much in lockdown.”

Who are the contestants in the MasterChef: The Professionals line-up?

The BBC has not yet announced the full line-up of professionals who’ll be trying to impress Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing this series, however we know that there’ll be 32 contestants at the heat stage of the competition, which will be whittled down to 16 professionals for the final week.

How COVID-19 affected MasterChef: The Professionals 2020

The upcoming series was filmed during the pandemic, and so the professionals and judges stayed socially distanced whilst filming.

“We had Sam (our floor manager) walking around with a two-metre stick to make sure we weren’t standing too close together,” Monica Galetti said. “We had a COVID officer everyday doing temperature checks when we arrived and reminding us throughout the day to sanitise and keep our distance, so it was very different.”

Greg Wallace added: “Filming wise it has been ok, but we now taste the food individually rather than standing around the plate together and the floor manager walks around with a measuring stick making sure we are always two metres apart!”

Who won MasterChef: The Professionals 2019?

MasterChef: The Professionals crowned Birmingham-based Stu Deeley as the competition’s 2019 champion after beating Exose Grant Lopo-Ndinga and Olivia Burt in the final.

MasterChef: The Professionals series 13 airs Tuesday 10th November at 9pm on BBC One.