Strictly Come Dancing sees viewing figures boost after coronavirus briefing

One million more viewers tuned in to Strictly Come Dancing for week two

The BBC saw a boost in viewing figures for Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night following the much-delayed coronavirus briefing update.

The dance competition was meant to air at 7:10pm. It was a few minutes delayed so that the BBC News Special could go live to Downing Street and broadcast Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech announcing the new national lockdown; however, BBC One made the executive decision to begin Strictly Come Dancing the moment the PM’s speech was finished.

An audience of 16.3 million tuned in to listen to Boris Johnson’s speech as he detailed the rules for England’s new lockdown, which will start on Thursday November 5th and last until December 2nd.

And it looks like many of those watching stayed on for Strictly, which aired straight after the briefing, with viewing figures for the dance show peaking at 10.3 million. The was an average audience of 9.4 million across the entire two-hour episode.

This number was up almost one million from Strictly’s week one viewing figures, which saw a peak of 10.1 million sit down for the first live show of 2020. This was one of Strictly’s best audiences in two years.

The week two live shows opened with Tess Daly offering viewers some comfort in these current times.

“On a tough night we will try our very best to keep you entertained,” she said, as she introduced the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

And it seems the dance show was just what viewers needed to take the edge off the news they’d just received, with many taking to Twitter to thank the show for putting a little sparkle into their Saturday night.

“BBC news presenter finishing up her news report (reading between the lines): right that’s more enough of that – what we all need right now is a little bit of #Strictly,” one viewer wrote.

“I don’t usually watch Strictly, but feel like I need it tonight,” another said, adding a smiling face emoji.

Commenting on this week’s show, a third wrote: “Jason seems like a lovely, happy man (just what we all need during these trying times.)”

“Votes have been cast. @bbcstrictly is just what we all need, especially after today’s announcement. Let’s hope it can continue. Fab singers, band, costumes, make up and dancers. I love strictly,” one fan commented.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on Sunday 1st November, and continues with the week three live show on Saturday 7th November. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

