When is Agents of SHIELD season 7 on TV in the UK?

It’s the end of the line for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, who are about to embark on one last time-hopping mission.

The MCU’s first ever television spin-off aired its final season in the US months ago, but fans in the UK have been left waiting for the episodes to arrive.

The show’s former broadcaster E4 announced that it would not be continuing with the series for its farewell season, but it has at last found a new place to call home.

Disney Plus will air season seven of Agents of SHIELD in the UK, adding it to the service’s vast Marvel catalogue alongside Agent Carter, the MCU film series and the upcoming WandaVision.

Expect some emotional moments as Coulson, Daisy, Fitz, Simmons, May, Mack and Yo-Yo take on their toughest battle yet, with no guarantee that all of them will make it out in one piece.

Here’s everything we know so far about Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD season 7.

When is Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD season 7 on E4?

For its final season, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is jumping ship from its previous home on E4 to the recently-launched streaming service Disney+.

Fans in the UK have been patiently waiting for the episodes to arrive on our shores, while also desperately avoiding spoilers from our friends across the pond.

Fortunately, they don’t have much longer to wait, as season seven of Agents of SHIELD will premiere on Disney Plus on Friday 13th November, with new episodes dropping weekly.

What will happen in Agents of SHIELD season 7?

For its final season, the show is taking a leaf out of Avengers: Endgame‘s book and experimenting with time travel, as the team is transported back to the 1930s to face a new galactic threat.

Picking up after the events of season six, the final chapter begins as the agents are transported back to 1930s New York City, where the time-hopping Chronicoms are preparing for a devastating war.

If humanity stands any hope of survival, the agents will have to foil these dangerous plans – which might involve an unlikely alliance, as Coulson says in the season seven trailer: “We have to save HYDRA.”

Agents of SHIELD season 7 trailer

Marvel Entertainment dropped this advance look at season seven in late April.

Agents of SHIELD season 7 cast: Who is returning?

Of course, Clark Gregg is returning as Agent Phil Coulson (or some variation of him). It will be nice to see him back to his chirpy self again, after taking on the villainous role of Sarge in season six.

Alongside him are a team of senior SHIELD operatives, including Ming-Na Wen as fierce agent Melinda May, who seems to have recovered from the life-threatening injuries she sustained in the season six finale.

Chloe Bennet is also back as Daisy Johnson aka Quake, a powerful Inhuman of humble origins who has gradually become one of the team’s most skilled members.

ABC

Expect to see more of Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge as adorable couple Fitz and Simmons, who will hopefully get a happy ending after numerous horrible events have kept them apart.

The same can be said of Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Mack and Yo-Yo, whose relationship was tested last season but looks to be back on sturdy ground.

Last but not least, Jeff Ward is back as Deke Shaw, the grandson of Fitz and Simmons plucked from the future into our time stream. Will he still be pining after Daisy this season? We’ll have to wait and see…

Agent Carter fans should get excited, as the trailer also contains a glimpse at Enver Gjokaj, seemingly back in his role as Agent Daniel Sousa from the prematurely cancelled spin-off.

Agents of SHIELD season 7 arrives on Disney Plus in November.