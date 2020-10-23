Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. How to watch Saturday Night Live in the UK

How to watch Saturday Night Live in the UK

"Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!" (Kind of...)

Adele Saturday Night Live

Is Adele set to release a new album? That’s what many fans are speculating about, with the Hello singer set to front US comedy staple Saturday Night Live.

Advertisement

Twelve years since the British pop singer-songwriter appeared as a musical act on SNL, Adele is presenting the show and is set to appear in several sketches.

Speaking about her upcoming role, Adele previously said on Instagram: “I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand-alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

But UK viewers won’t actually be able to watch the show, right? Wrong. The 46th season of Saturday Night Live – also starring Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, and Aidy Bryant – will be available to watch on Sky Comedy. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch Saturday Night Live in the UK

Saturday Night Live airs on Sunday evenings at 9pm on Sky Comedy, one day after the US broadcast.

Who is hosting SNL this week?

This week, (masked) pop superstar Adele will be fronting Saturday Night Live. She’ll be appearing alongside guest musical star H.E.R.

View this post on Instagram

3 days to go ♥️

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

What is Saturday Night Live?

America’s most famous sketch comedy series, Saturday Night Live has formed the launchpad for some of the country’s most noted actors and presenters, from Seth Rogan and Jimmy Fallon, to Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, and Eddie Murphy.

The long-running show features a regular cast alongside a conveyor belt of celebrity hosts and guest-stars, which in this upcoming season will include Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, and Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph reprising their roles as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, respectively.

Who is in the SNL cast?

The SNL cast currently features the likes of Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson, and Kate McKinnon.

The show’s comedic talent is generally divided into two tiers: the more establish acts (known as the repertory players) and the newer cast members (known as featured players).

Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph: all feature in the (very very long) list of previous Saturday Night Live cast members.

Saturday Night Live trailer

Ahead of Adele’s appearance on the show, SNL dropped a sneak peek of the star in action.

Advertisement

Saturday Night Live is coming to Sky Comedy and NOW TV. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Saturday Night Live

SNL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
VASO premium glass straws

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get four VASO premium glass straws for just £9.99!

These straws are reusable, sustainable and recyclable, and deliver a pure taste

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Kate McKinnon and Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin urges Kate McKinnon to “reach out to discover who I am” ahead of actresses’s role as Tiger King star

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

See Brad Pitt’s Emmy-nominated turn as Dr Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live

Emmy Nominations Announcement host Leslie Jones

How to watch Emmy nominations 2020 livestream

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer

Bill & Ted Face the Music to be released on-demand and in cinemas – watch the trailer