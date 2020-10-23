Meet Jamie Laing – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Made in Chelsea Star

After having to pull out of last year due to a leg injury, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing is back for another round of Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

This year, the reality TV star is hoping to win the glitterball after his replacement Kelvin Fletcher won the show last year with Oti Mabuse.

Jamie was hoping to be partnered with Mabuse again this year, however, it was revealed at the launch show on October 17th that he’d be dancing with Karen Hauer instead.

Strictly have released the songs and dances for week one, and the pair will be doing the cha cha to Think About Things by Daði Freyr.

Jamie has been warned by previous contestants, who have told him he has “no idea” what he’s signing up for.

He’s up against The Wanted’s Max George, actress Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell and Nicola Adams, who are just some of the contestants in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jamie.

Who is Jamie Laing?

Age: 31

Instagram: @jamielaing

Twitter: @JamieLaing_UK

Job: Reality TV star

Partnered with: Karen Hauer

Jamie is best known for appearing on E4’s Made In Chelsea and being the heir to the McVitie’s biscuit fortune.

In 2011, he joined the reality TV show, which follows the lives of young, affluent individuals in West London and South West areas of Belgravia, Chelsea, King’s Road and Knightsbridge, as well as their travels to other locations around the world.

Strictly won’t be Laing’s first TV appearance other than MIC.

As well as featuring on the reality series, he’s also appeared on – deep breath – First Dates, Celebrity Juice, The Apprentice: You’re Fired!, This Morning, CelebAbility, Hollyoaks, Celebrity Bake Off, Celebrity Hunted, The Crystal Maze and Love Island: Aftersun.

So, he should be well prepared to have all the camera lenses on him, as he Cha Chas his way around the Ballroom.

Laing is also the founder of confectionary company Candy Kittens.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

What has Jamie said about Strictly?

Jamie’s Strictly signing was revealed on This Morning.

“Here we go again, hopefully this time I can last long enough so my mum can see me dance,” he said.

“The reason I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud but all I did last year was make her even more disappointed. Let’s change that this year, can’t wait!!”

It comes after his company Candy Kittens revealed he’d be making an announcement on the show.

“Tune into @thismorning today because our very own @JamieLaing_UK has an announcement. It’s not an album. That is all.” the post read.

Last year, Jamie revealed that he has a little dancing experience ahead of the 2019 series.

Telling viewers he’s got “a little bit of rhythm,” Laing revealed he had taken a contemporary dance course while studying at the University of Leeds.

Unfortunately he was forced to pull out last year, after injuring his knee.

Advertisement

Following the news, Laing said: “I’m absolutely devastated that I’m unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor! I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest.”