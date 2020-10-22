BBC teases Staged series 2 with first look at David Tennant and Michael Sheen with Ben Schwartz

BBC One has announced that lockdown comedy Staged, starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, is returning for a second series with a first-look clip from the new episodes.

The sitcom, which stars Tennant and Sheen as exaggerated versions of themselves, debuted on BBC One back in May and followed the two actors as they rehearsed for a West End play via Zoom whilst bickering over whose name should come first on the poster.

Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg, Lucy Eaton, Nina Sosanya and Simon Evans are set to return for the new series, while Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, Sonic the Hedgehog) is joining the cast as Michael and David’s American agent Tom.

The BBC announced the renewal with a clip from the upcoming series, which sees Sheen become frustrated with the incompetent Tom, who reveals that he’s been sending all of Sheen’s potential job opportunities to David Frost’s AOL account.

“Did you get the Tenet audition?” he says. “The Joker? Did you get that? You got a straight offer for Joker, did you get that?”

After Tennant tells Tom that a lot Michael’s stuff is sent to American actor Martin Sheen, Tom says: “OK, all right. So, I’ll forward your stuff to Martin Sheen, does that sound good?”

Series two will see the duo navigate their ‘new normal’ at home alongside their increasingly exasperated families whilst dealing with the world of ‘virtual Hollywood’.

While the likes of Judi Dench and Samuel L Jackson made guest appearances in the first series, the BBC promises that we’ll see “the regulars joined in their virtual hell by a whole host of unexpected guests” in the upcoming season.

Speaking about the show’s renewal, Sheen said: “It’s been so great to see how much people enjoyed the first series. Seemed like the laughs were much appreciated.”

“It made us really excited about taking it further and going in some surprising and hopefully enjoyable directions this time.”

While Georgia Tennant added: “The prospect of getting my husband back into employment alongside the divine Ben Schwartz and the hairy, Welsh legend that is Michael Sheen all makes me very happy to be back for series two!”

Having recently landed on the streaming platform, Staged on Netflix also contains additional scenes which weren’t broadcast in the BBC original.

