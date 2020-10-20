Strictly Come Dancing’s Caroline Quentin gets tips from Debbie McGee

After last weekend’s launch show, Strictly Come Dancing will properly get underway this week – and one of the contestants hoping to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges and viewers at home is Caroline Quentin.

The Men Behaving Badly star has been paired with Johannes Radebe for the series, but it’s not just her professional dance partner she’s been turning to for her advice.

Caroline has also been receiving tips from former finalist Debbie McGee, who she previously worked with on a pantomime at Luton Library Theatre in her first-ever acting job.

Speaking in this week’s issue of Radio Times, Caroline said, “I spoke to her the other day and she said, ‘Do some cardio. You’ll never know days like it.’ So, I’m doing the ‘Couch to 5K’ running programme. But obviously I can’t keep up with Johannes because he’s a machine.”

And it seems that Caroline and Johannes have already formed a bond ahead of the first live show, with the star adding, “When we first met, it felt like I’d known him all my life. It was like when I gave birth to my son. I was just thinking, ‘Oh, you’re here. I love you so much.'”

Strictly won’t be Caroline’s first-ever experience of dancing – she used to dance when she was much younger, and she said that the chance to relive those memories now she’s turned 60 played a key part in influencing her to join the show.

“Now that I’m 60, I wanted to remind myself what that [dancing] was like,” she explained. “These days, I’m not as insecure. I’m going to wear fabulous things and not hide myself at all.”

Read the thoughts of all the Strictly stars in the latest edition of Radio Times, in store from Tuesday 20th October.

