Will there be a Lovecraft Country season 2?

After a highly successful run of 10 episodes HBO horror series Lovecraft Country’s first season has almost come to an end – and fans are already clamouring for a second season.

The show, which blends the fictional horrors of the work of HP Lovecraft with the very real horrors of Jim Crow America, stars Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors as friends travelling across the US in the 1950s.

And with the final episode set to end on a major cliffhanger – according to hints dropped by Smollett – it looks like a possible second outing can’t come quickly enough.

Read on for everything we know so far about season two of Lovecraft Country.

Will there be a season 2 of Lovecraft Country?

Nothing has been confirmed so far – but it certainly seems like the cast and crew are up for making more.

Jurnee Smollett, recently appeared on Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast and said: “When I think about what Misha [Green, the showrunner] has done in 10 episodes—it’s wrong, actually.

“It’s quite cruel. Where she’s taking everyone with your emotions, I apologise in advance.”

She added: “I mean, it would be so wrong to folks, the way episode 10 ends, to not do another season. But listen, it’s not up to me. It’s up to the suits.”

Of course there’s one thing the suits care about more than anything when recommissioning a new show – and that’s ratings. Fortunately Lovecraft Country has attracted good ratings in its first season – so fingers crossed this will all translate into a season two!

When will Lovecraft Country season 2 air?

Well, if another series is commissioned we likely won’t see it for a while yet, especially given the fact that the coronavirus pandemic continues to slow TV production around the world.

We’ll let you know if we get more concrete details.

Lovecraft Country season 2 cast

We’d expect the main stars of season one to return in the event of a second season – barring any dramatic deaths in the final episode.

So we’d hope to see the likes of Jurnee Smollett (Leti Lewis), Jonathan Majors (Atticus ‘Tic’ Freeman), Aunjanue Ellis (Hippolyta Freeman) and Wunmi Mosaku (Ruby Baptiste) all return for more – and this being Lovecraft Country, there’s even a chance that the late Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) could reappear.

Of course there could be some new stars added to the cast as well – but given a second season hasn’t even been commissioned yet, we’re a while away from any official casting news just yet.

What will happen in Lovecraft Country season 2?

That’s anybody’s guess at this point – but if a second season does get the green light, there’s no shortage of material to work with.

Showrunner Misha Green used Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name as a jumping off point for the first season, but there’s still plenty of the novel’s eight stories that haven’t yet come up.

We’d expect to see some of those stories in addition to some brand new material, in a similar fashion to the first season.

Lovecraft Country season 2 trailer

Of course, we’ll still have to wait a while for a trailer – but if one does become available you’ll be able to find it right here.

