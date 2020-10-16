Steven Moffat and Russell T Davies feature in new book of stories Doctor Who: Adventures in Lockdown

Attention Whovians: a new collection of Doctor Who short stories – penned by the likes of Chris Chibnall and Russell T Davies – is being released for BBC Children in Need.

Titled Doctor Who: Adventures in Lockdown, the book will also feature tales across time and space from writers such as former showrunner Steven Moffat, star Mark Gatiss and author Neil Gaiman.

Penguin Random House, the publisher behind the collection, said: “During challenging months of global uncertainty and isolation, the Doctor and the TARDIS has remained a dream that drew many – allowing them to roam the cosmos in search of distraction, reassurance and adventure.”

BBC Books Publishing Director, Albert DePetrillo, said: “Since I first mentioned the idea for this collection to the Doctor Who and BBC Children in Need teams, the response has been amazing. We’ve gathered a truly stellar list of writers and illustrators, who have contributed their time and creativity for a wonderful cause.

“Doctor Who and BBC Children in Need are a powerful combination, and Adventures in Lockdown is a book that celebrates the best of the Whoniverse – which is to say, the best in all of us.”

Doctor Who: Adventures in Lockdown will be available to purchase from UK retailers only from 5th November, with £2.25 from every copy going to BBC Children in Need.

The collection is also set to open with a special “message from the Doctor”, before leading into tale Things She Thought While Falling by current showrunner Chris Chiball.

While many of the stories were already released online earlier this year – including Things She Thought While Falling – Adventures in Lockdown also features three new Who capers penned by Neil Gaiman, Mark Gatiss and Vinay Patel.

The full list of stories is as follows:

A Message from the Doctor

Things She Thought While Falling by Chris Chibnall

The Terror of the Umpty Ums by Steven Moffat

Doctor Who and the Time War by Russell T Davies

Revenge of the Nestene by Russell T Davies

Rory’s Story by Neil Gaiman

One Virtue, and a Thousand Crimes by Neil Gaiman

The Simple Things by Joy Wilkinson

The Tourist by Vinay Patel

Fellow Traveller by Mark Gatiss

The Shadow Passes by Paul Cornell

Shadow of a Doubt by Paul Cornell

The Shadow in the Mirror by Paul Cornell

Press Play by Pete McTighe

Listen by Steven Moffat

The Secret of Novice Hame by Russell T Davies

The book will also feature illustrations from Chris Riddell, Sophie Cowdrey, Mike Collins and more.

