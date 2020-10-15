The Savoy viewers anxious as the 5-star series ends with COVID-19 lockdown

Viewers of ITV’s docuseries The Savoy were anxious for the staff as the final episode was filmed during the days leading up to the COVID-19 shutdown in March.

Advertisement

Every cough or sneeze was analysed and a cause for anxiety. The contrast between the staff preparing for their annual gala and what was coming was stark.

Early in the episode Rob the doorman commented: “You’ve less chance of contracting this coronavirus than you have of being hit by a bus.”

He wasn’t to know, but… oh dear.

Everyone coughing on the show seemed as threatening as the Jaws theme, according to one viewer.

Everyone coughing on #TheSavoy is like the new Jaws theme tune. — Bainser (@bainser) October 15, 2020

Another tweeted: “Watching #TheSavoy and seeing the pandemic unfold on them being unaware what is about to happen is scary. Lots of staff starting to cough/feel ill but still going into work. I don’t think we will ever go back to being expected to work now if feeling under the weather”.

I do hope all the staff that are showing signs of coughing are safe, through the early part of the pandemic #StaySafe #thesavoy — Adrian King???????????? (@Akingcal) October 15, 2020

Junior florist Mary Kate continued to be the unsung star of the show. In the final episode she was able to treat her mother to a jolly – a night in a £1,500 butler suite with a view of the Thames.

Mary Kate on The Savoy is a legend, she makes the show #savoy #thesavoy — Stuart Winchester (@stuwinch) October 15, 2020

She was an angel, according to one fan. Even Sean scored highly. “#TheSavoy on ITV is such a brilliant watch – unbelievably good characters! Mary-Kate is such an angel and Sean makes me howwwwwwwl!”

“MaryKate is the best thing about the whole show & hotel by a million miles! #TheSavoy’, said another.

After a shaky start and some unpleasant exchanges between senior staff and their underlings in episode one, The Savoy eventually turned into 5-star entertainment on ITV.

For many it was a “shame it is coming to an end”.

This has been such a great series so far. Shame it is coming to an end tonight. #TheSavoy — Rev’d Peter Abraham (@abraham9176) October 15, 2020

The Savoy finished with the most sombre of title cards. On the 23rd of March the hotel was forced to close its doors due to coronavirus.

It partially reopened on 24th September but only 200 staff were re-employed. The management were hopeful that the others would return soon.

Will there be a season two?

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.