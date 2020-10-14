Line of Duty’s Jed Mercurio shares fun behind-the-scenes pics of Vicky McClure and Kelly Macdonald “side-by-side”
The Line of Duty creator has teased a scene between DI Kate Fleming and AC-12's new target DCI Joanne Davidson with behind-the-scenes photos of Vicky McClure and Kelly Macdonald on set.
Since filming on Line of Duty‘s sixth series restarted in September, the BBC drama’s creator Jed Mercurio has been treating fans to various behind-the-scenes sneak peeks – the latest being a look at series regular Vicky McClure and new cast member Kelly Macdonald in action.
The screenwriter revealed four pictures, taken whilst filming scenes with McClure (DI Kate Fleming) and Macdonald (AC-12’s new adversary DCI Joanne Davidson), with the caption: “#LineofDuty6 V-Mc and K-Mac… two of Britain’s top actors side by side at last.”
“One minute they’re Cagney and Lacey, the next they’re French and Saunders,” he added.
#LineofDuty6 V-Mc and K-Mac … two of Britain’s top actors side by side at last. One minute they’re Cagney and Lacey, the next they’re French and Saunders. pic.twitter.com/TVz2hVIIwF
— Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) October 13, 2020
While the shots give very little away about the plot of series six, they do show McClure and Macdonald messing about on set whilst filming a serious scene together, with both of them sat in a police car.
In the show’s highly-anticipated upcoming series, Macdonald will be introduced as DCI Davidson, a senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder “whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12”.
Mercurio has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos whilst filming the ixth series in Belfast throughout September and October, with Line of Duty fans spotting a potential plot twist in images posted last week that show Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) sporting a slightly modified uniform.
While in September, Mercurio teased a dangerous-looking Line of Duty season six stunt scene, featuring a van tipped over onto its side, but no hint as to which characters are in the vehicle.