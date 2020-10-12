Accessibility Links

His Dark Materials season 2 premiere date confirmed

Fans can return to the fantasy lands when New Worlds Await premieres in mid November.

19423304-low_res-his-dark-materials

Fans will be able to return to the cherished fantasy worlds of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials on 16th November as the programme’s publicists have confirmed the premiere date on its social media accounts.

His Dark Materials announced the HBO Max premiere date in the US with the hashtag #NewWorldAwait.

It’s not yet confirmed when the new season will begin on BBC One, but if it follows the example of the first season the co-production will screen on the UK broadcaster the Sunday before HBO Max, therefore Sunday 15th November.

Season two of His Dark Materials is based on Pullman’s second book, A Subtle Knife and, fortuitously, it was almost completely filmed before the industry-wide COVID-19 lockdown occurred in late March.

The only victim of the season two production was a stand-alone episode featuring James McAvoy as Lord Asriel.

The BBC has been contacted for comment but has not yet confirmed the premiere date.

More to follow.

All about His Dark Materials

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
