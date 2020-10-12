What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch Boris Johnson’s latest announcement

Last updated: 12th October

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to make another address to the nation today, informing them of the latest measures being introduced in the fight against coronavirus.

The briefing comes as cases of COVID-19 have increased throughout the UK, with some scientists warning of a difficult winter ahead.

In light of this, the government has warned harsher lockdown measures could be implemented and those are likely to be discussed in today’s update.

Johnson is expected to announce a “three-tier” lockdown system, featuring medium, high and very high alert levels, the last of which would involve temporarily shutting pubs, bars and gyms.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty will also be in attendance at tonight’s briefing, which will follow a speech to MPs in the House of Commons this afternoon.

Coronavirus updates now happen on an ad hoc basis, however, earlier in the year, they were a regular part of the television schedule when lockdown first began.

Read on for everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

The Prime Minister will address MPs in the House of Commons at 3:30pm today, Monday 12th October, updating them on the latest rules being introduced following a COBRA meeting this morning. Tune into BBC Parliament to watch live.

An address to the nation will follow this evening at 6pm, with Boris Johnson relaying the latest information to the general public in a similar format to past broadcasts.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

The update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

The daily briefings have been broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel in the past, while the BBC also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that featured the daily briefing.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s address will be lead by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He will be joined by chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It is expected that today’s briefing will include an announcement of a new three-tier lockdown system, consisting of medium, high and very high alert levels.

Areas classed as on “very high” alert will see certain public spaces temporarily closed down to avoid further spread of COVID-19, including bars, pubs and gyms.

It is understood Liverpool city region is likely to be one of the locations facing the most severe lockdown, following a sharp rise in cases over recent weeks.

Some have argued that northern parts of the country have faced measures stricter than those in the south, despite London Mayor Sadiq Khan warning the capital is at a “crucial stage” in the fight against coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases are increasing in London. We know our city is at a crucial stage in our fight against coronavirus. Please don't ignore the warnings from the experts. Follow the rules, wear a face mask, wash your hands and stay a safe distance from others. We can turn this around. — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) October 12, 2020

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will lead today’s briefing, accompanied by Chancellor Rishi Sunak and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his severe case of coronavirus. However, other senior ministers have stepped in for him on numerous occasions.

Other ministers that have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

