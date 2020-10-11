Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant to team up for new Doctor Who interactive adventure The Edge of Reality

Accessibility Links

Two new Doctor Who video games have been announced for spring 2021.

Doctor Who – Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant

The worlds of Doctor Who are set to expand with the release of two new video games, including a first-person adventure featuring both the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors.

Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant will both lend their voices to Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, which is coming to consoles and PCs and “reimagines, and builds upon, last year’s VR experience, Doctor Who: The Edge of Time.”

Continuing the story that began in The Edge of Time, the game from digital entertainment studio Maze Theory – produced in partnership with BBC Studios – will see the player partner with the Doctor(s) to uncover a universe-spanning threat and work to save reality from a series of time-breaking glitches.

As well as new monsters, fans can experience appearances from classic foes like the Daleks, the Weeping Angels and the Cybermen.

You watch a trailer featuring the medley of monsters – and both Doctors – below:

Also announced today during Maze Theory’s panel at New York Comic Con, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is being developed by award-winning Malaysian studio Kaigan Games.

Featuring classic characters like Osgood (again played by Ingrid Oliver), the game will see players uncover and decipher the mystery of a ‘found phone’, unravelling a sinister series of events taking place at Wester Drumlins, the ‘uninhabited’ home featured in the much-loved Doctor Who episode Blink.

Watch a teaser for The Lonely Assassins below:

Ian Hambleton, CEO of Maze Theory said: “With our partners at BBC Studios, we are expanding the Doctor Who universe through a ground-breaking trilogy of experiences, now delivered across multiple devices and platforms.

“The uniting of The Thirteenth Doctor and The Tenth in Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality is set to be an epic moment in a game that completely re-imagines last year’s VR experience. While The Lonely Assassins tells a brand new story exploring the legend of one of the most iconic episodes ever.

“As part of Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious, we have also delivered an amazing fan-centric update to the VR game Doctor Who: The Edge of Time. These launches reaffirm the studio’s commitment to take players on exciting and unexpected narrative journeys.”

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam – with news to come on next-gen console support – while Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins will be available on iOS, Android & Nintendo Switch.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One in late 2020 / early 2021 – check out what else is on with our TV Guide

