Caroline Quentin reveals “hardest” part about Strictly Come Dancing: “No question it’s difficult”

Strictly Come Dancing is just weeks away from airing on the BBC but it’s not going to be the same as past series.

The coronavirus pandemic meant some changes would have to be made on Strictly Come Dancing to ensure government guidelines and social distancing were adhered to.

For Caroline Quentin, being a part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up has brought about fresh challenges, aside from the dances.

She will be forming a bubble with her professional dance partner, when he is revealed, and to ensure it remains small and secure, she will have to be apart from her family. As Executive Producer Sarah James recently revealed, if any of the contestants get coronavirus, they will be eliminated immediately.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Quentin opened up on how she will find being alone during the process.

“Being away from them… I’ve just come off a feature film, which I’ve been in a COVID bubble. There’s no question it’s difficult and it’s hard, because we all have to take responsibility for ourselves and those around us,” Quentin admitted.

“I think the hardest thing will be not seeing Sam and the kids. When I was filming certain branches of work, I could see them. With this, my COVID bubble is very small.”

She continued: “I do want to be able to go for a distanced walk – I don’t want to be so frigid I can’t get fresh air with people. It’s going to be hard but there’s no point moaning about it because I want to do well and stay in the competition.”

Thankfully, she has full support from her family, with her husband Sam (Farmer), daughter, and rugby-playing son (plus all of his mates) backing her to go all the way in the competition.

And Quentin has lots she wants to get out of the competition so will be keen to stay in as long as possible.

Referring to her previous experience in musical theatre, she said: “I’m very excited about working one-on-one with a professional dancer every day. If you’re an older person, you’re normally taught a few steps then you have dancers around you to make you look good – they filter in behind you.

“I do one triple-timed step and that’s enough. I’m hoping I will learn some actual proper skills in this. It’s all that time with someone who’s good at something. Being with the best person at that job.”

As for how far she thinks she’ll get? Quentin laughed: “I just want to win… Listen I just want to enjoy myself and when people get sick of me, they’ll throw me away – that’s showbiz!”

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show will air on 17th October on BBC One.