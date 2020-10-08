Will there be a Prison Break season 6? Hints and latest news

Prison Break fans will surely agree the hit crime drama has been gone for too long, but recent rumours suggest it could be heading towards a comeback in the near future.

Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell star as brothers Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows, who were last seen in 2017’s short-lived revival, Prison Break: Resurrection.

Since then, there have been conflicting reports over whether more Prison Break is on the cards, but one outspoken member of the cast seems adamant season six it will eventually happen.

There are more questions than answers right now, but here’s everything we know so far about Prison Break season six.

Will there be a Prison Break season 6?

While there is yet to be an official announcement of Prison Break season six from original broadcaster FOX, co-star Dominic Purcell seems certain it is on the way.

The actor, who also starred alongside Wentworth Miller in The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, shared an image to his Instagram where he answered a number of rumours.

The post included the tease: “Rumour number three, will season PB 6 happen. Yes…”

This has stirred up fresh hope that another outing for Prison Break is imminent after it was first mentioned by Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn roughly two years ago.

According to JOE.co.uk, he told press: “We are developing a new iteration of Prison Break. It’s very early stages of development, but we’re really excited about it. We just heard the pitch… a couple of weeks ago, an approach to the next chapter.

“But we don’t even have an outline for the pilot yet. I fully expect both brothers will be involved in the series, assuming that they’re all available. There’s a lot to figure out when you’re bringing back the cast of a show where they all have busy careers.”

However, more recent word from the studio suggests this initial pitch might have fallen through, based on comments from Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier at the Television Critics Association in August 2019 (via /Film).

“There’s no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I’m so proud and feel so fortunate that they’re in our stable,” he said.

All things considered, the status of Prison Break is up in the air right now, but RadioTimes.com will update this page with new information as it comes in.

Prison Break season 6 release date

If Prison Break season six does go ahead, it could be some time before we actually get to see it.

Earlier this summer, Purcell shared a Facebook post revealing that he was “hearing October” as a start date for filming on Prison Break season six, but that might well be subject to change.

After all, the coronavirus pandemic is making television production very difficult, with many shows still struggling to get back on track several months after the initial spike in March.

If the show can get going this month, RadioTimes.com predicts it’s possible Prison Break season six could be on our screens by Autumn 2021, in time for the start of the US network television season.

What will happen in Prison Break season 6?

There are no plot details for what Prison Break season six could entail at this point, so fans can only speculate as to what the next chapter holds for Michael and Lincoln.

The most recent series saw Michael win immunity for his crimes, allowing him to finally settle down with Sara and his young son, but this peaceful life inevitably won’t last.

Expect to see him drawn back into his dangerous old life for another action-packed season, with enemies new and old sure to rear their head.

Prison Break season 6 cast

It wouldn’t be Prison Break without Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller, so we expect both to be involved if a sixth season does go into production, particularly as the former is teasing it so publicly.

There is less clarity over who could return from the supporting cast, which has evolved since the series began back in 2005.

Lucifer star Inbar Lavi could reprise her role as Sheba, after debuting in 2017’s Resurrection and being a major player throughout the season.

We might also see more from Robert Knepper and Amaury Nolasco, given that both have appeared in every single season thus far, portraying T-Bag and Sucre respectively.

Fans would also be keen to see more from Sarah Wayne Callies as Sara Tancredi and Rockmond Dunbar as C-Note, so we wouldn’t rule either of them out just yet either.

