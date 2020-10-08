Accessibility Links

Which acts are through to the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 finals? – Full list of finalists so far

Five acts have already been chosen by the judges. Who will the public decide on?

Britain's Got Talent 2020 finalists

After months of performing, the Britain’s Got Talent final is finally here.

The BGT auditions were recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown in the film and television industry.

After being selected by the judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden, 40 out of 200 acts went through to the semi-finals which started on Saturday 5th.

Now, 10 remaining acts will take to the stage for one last time in a bid to be crowned the 2020 winner.

The winner will secure a £250,000 prize plus the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Five acts have been decided by the judges and five more acts will be chosen by the public vote (which opened on Monday, October 5th).

So, who is already through to the finals? And who could join them? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is through the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 finals?

Steve Royle

Comedian Steve from Manchester managed to bag the first spot in the finals after impressing the judges with his jokes, juggling, and even a bit of dancing.

David Walliams said: “I have to go with my heart, people who make me laugh just thrill me to the very core of being so I’m going to go with Steve Royle.”

STEVE ROYLE BGT

Aaron and Jasmine

The dancing duo from London, spun their way into the finals with their ballroom performance.

Although Ashley and Alesha voted for The Coven dance troupe, Walliams said Aaron and Jasmine “completely electrified” the evening, so chose them.

As head judge,  Amanda Holden had the deciding vote and also chose the couple.

AARON-AND-JASMINE TX5 -1

Magical Bones

The magician from London is one of the five acts in the BGT final.

He performed an illusion while telling the story of Henry Box Brown, a 19th-century slave who escaped to freedom in 1849 and became a magician and showman.

He also offered a behind-the-scenes look at how an illusion was carried out, which is very rare for a magician to do.

Clearly, it paid off!

MAGICAL BONES

Jon Courtenay

The comedy musician from Manchester – who is Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer act – continued to impress as he made it into the finals.

Jon Courtenay’s semi-final act moved the judges the tears as he paid tribute to his late father in a song he wrote, titled When I was a boy.

JON COURTENAY TX2 POST - 1

Nabil Abdulrashid

The comedian from London joined the BGT finalists after leaving the judges and viewers in hysterics.

Abdulrashid’s hilarious stand-up routine explored race in the UK, specifically focusing on how Black and Muslim people are treated in this country.

He is Alesha’s Golden Buzzer act.

Nabil Abdulrashid (Britain's Got Talent 2020 contestant)
ITV
Nabil Abdulrashid (Britain’s Got Talent 2020 contestant)
ITV

Who are the all the semi-finalists?

The Golden Buzzer Acts

Fayth Ifil is a singer from Swindon, she is Simon’s Golden Buzzer act.

FAYTH-IFEL TX3 -1

Honey and Sammy are a mother daughter singing duo from Essex. They are Amanda’s Golden Buzzer act.

HONEY-AND-SAMMY TX4 POST -2

Nabil Abdulrashid is a comedian from London. He is Alesha’s Golden Buzzer act.

NABIL-ABDULRASHID TX5 POST-1

Sign Along with Us are a choir from Manchester. They are David’s Golden Buzzer act.

SIGN ALONG WITH US POST TX TX1-2

Aidan McCann is a magician from Ireland.

AIDAN-MCCAN TX 2 - 1

Allan Finnegan is a comedian from Liverpool.

ALLAN FINNEGAN TX3 -1

Amanda and Miracle, Amanda and her rescue dog Miracle are a magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland.

AMANDA-AND-MIRACLE TX5-1

Belinda Davids is a singer from Cape Town, South Africa.

BELINDA-DAVIDS TX8 -1

Beth Porch is a singer from London.

BETH-PORCH TX2 - 1

Bhim Niroula is a singer from Reading.

BHIM NIROULA

Billy and Chantelle are a dancing duo from Birmingham.

BILLY AND CHANTELLE

Chinike! Junior Orchestra is an orchestra from London.

THE CHINEKE! JUNIOR ORCHESTRA

Class Dynamix is a choir from Leeds.

CLASS DYNAMIX

Crissy Lee is a drummer from Colchester.

CRISSY LEE

Damien O’Brien is a magician from London.

DAMIEN O'BRIEN

Dario Grappeggia is a singing variety act.

DARIO GRAPPEGGIA-02411-BGT14-London-D1-DYZ_0341

Ember Trio are musicians from London.

Ember Trio

Hakan Berg is a comedy magician from Stockholm, Sweden.

HAKAN-BERG TX6-1

Imen Siar is a singer from Croydon.

IMEN SIAR

James and Dylan Piper are a father son magic duo from Aberdare, South Wales.

JAMES DYLAN PIPER

James Stott is a danger magic act from Yorkshire.

JAMES STOTT

Jasper Cherry is a magician from Lancashire.

JASPER CHERRY BGT

Katherine and Joe O’Malley are a singing dancing duo from Salford.

KATHERINE AND JOE OMALLEY

Kevin Quantum is a danger magic act from Edinburgh.

KEVIN QUANTUM BGT

Myra Dubois is a comedian from London.

MYRA DUBOIS

Papi Flex is a contortionist from Brussels, Belgium.

PAPI FLEX BGT

Shalom Chorale are a choir from across the UK.

SHALOM CHORALE

Sirine Jahangir is a singer from London.

SIRINE JAHANGIR BGT

Soldiers of Swing are a singing duo from Sheffield.

SOLDIERS OF SWING BGT

SOS From the Kids are a choir from Hampshire.

SOS FROM THE KIDS

Souparnika Nair is a singer from Bury St Edmunds.

SOUPARNIKA BGT

The Coven are a dance act from across the UK.

THE COVEN BGT

Urban Turtles are a dance troupe from South London.

URBAN TURTLES BGT

Wesley Williams is a unicyclist from Florida.

WESLEY WILLIAMS BGT

X1X Crew are a dance troop from Mumbai, India.

X1X CREW BGT

Yakub is a dancer from Stratford upon Avon.

Yakub BGT
The Britain’s Got Talent finals is on ITV on Saturday, 10th September. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

