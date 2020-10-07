Rylan Clark-Neal addresses possibility of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 cancellation

Television presenter Rylan Clark-Neal has spoken out on the possibility of Strictly Come Dancing being cancelled this year as the UK faces rising coronavirus infections.

The popular competition series has made plans to go ahead with a smaller Strictly Come Dancing line-up than usual and a socially distanced audience, but concerns have arisen since contestant HRVY tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Clark-Neal, who hosts companion show It Takes Two, has said “no one knows” exactly what will happen, but the series currently intends to go ahead as planned.

Speaking to MailOnline, he said: “If Strictly can’t go ahead for whatever reason, of course it won’t. The main thing that Strictly and the BBC have said since day one is, if we can’t do it properly and safely, it’s not going to be done.

“As far as I know at the moment, it’s all still going ahead and we are really looking forward to it. For those watching at home, it’s still going to feel like the Strictly everyone knows and loves.

“But of course, if the current restrictions change, there’s no way the BBC would go against the law, but I think that’s the same for every live TV show at the moment.

“Who knows, we’ll have to wait and see. But fingers crossed. Things are changing daily and no one knows what’s going to happen.”

trictly Come Dancing’s executive producer Sarah James previously told press including RadioTimes.com the show was well prepared to cope with any situation that gets thrown their way.

“We literally have a contingency plan for every eventuality,” James said. “We’ve kind of been through a lot of it over the last few months and changed things regularly.

“Some things will have to change back and that’s fine, we’re confident we can put the show on and make those changes.”

One such incident that the production team has had to consider is the possibility that a contestant could test positive for COVID-19 during the competition, a development that would eliminate them immediately.

James added: “Unfortunately if you receive a positive test, that means you wouldn’t be able to continue in the competition. Obviously with government guidelines, if you receive a positive test you have to isolate for two weeks and that would unfortunately rule them out of the show.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this month. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.