Married at First Sight’s Shareen on what happened in “emotional” moment before she walked down the aisle

Married at First Sight star Shareen has explained an emotional moment that occurred right before she walked down the aisle on the Channel 4 reality show.

The 47-year-old mum of three will appear on series five of the UK version of the matchmaking show, which starts tonight (6th October), and appeared on Lorraine this morning alongside fellow contestant Owen to discuss her time on the show.

Asked by Lorraine Kelly if the emotions were really intense, Shareen responded, “They were. And actually, if I can just take it back five minutes before going down the stairs and standing outside the door, my girls had left, my matron of honour had gone down the stairs and I was in the room alone and my brother came in and that’s when the feelings overcame me.

“He took off my shoes and we did five minutes meditation and we went downstairs and he took my hand and just before the door opened, he said to me: ‘Take strength from me.’

“That moment still makes me emotional because I was just about to meet the stranger that I was hoping I was going to spend the rest of my life with.”

Shareen also admitted during her appearance on Lorraine that even though the prospect of marrying a stranger seemed strange at first, she was sold on the show by the way it was advertised.

“I’ve never been married, so to marry a stranger, I was just thinking who would do such a crazy thing?” she said. “But when I saw it advertised, I just knew that this was a mechanism, by using three experts in the process, to meet my unconditional love.”