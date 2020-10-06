Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon casts Paddy Considine as King Viserys I

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has cast its first leading role: English actor Paddy Considine will play the benevolent King Viserys I in the hugely anticipated HBO/Sky Atlantic series.

Advertisement

Considine is one of Britain’s most compelling, charismatic actors. In recent times he’s starred in Peaky Blinders, The Death of Stalin, The Outsider, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher and is currently in the HBO/Sky Atlantic limited miniseries The Third Day, co-starring Jude Law.

He will bring gravitas and humanity to the role of King Viserys I, who is chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal.

DRACARYS!

Paddy Considine has been cast as King Viserys Targaryen in #HouseoftheDragon.

Learn more: https://t.co/yOrMnPTXmM pic.twitter.com/9SI0vM7WEu — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 5, 2020

Variety reported that Viserys was a warm, kind and decent man whose primarily ambition is to fulfil has grandfather’s wishes.

George RR Martin enthusiasts will recall that Viserys I ruled over Westeros around 100 years after Aegon’s Conquest. His children, Rhaenyra and Aegon II, would ultimately fight a bloody civil war over his throne that became known as the Dance of Dragons.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Considine is also a gifted writer and director, creating the uncompromising features Tyrannosaur (2011) and Journeyman (2017), and he has collaborated with This Is England creator Shane Meadows on a variety of projects, including Dead Man’s Shoes and A Room for Romeo Brass

House of the Dragon is set a few centuries prior to the events of Game of Thrones and the story of the House Targaryen will unfold over 10 episodes. It is expected to air sometime in 2022.

Martin co-created House of the Dragon with Ryan Condal, based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood.

Variety reported that HBO previously scrapped a Game of Thrones prequel pilot starring Naomi Watts, just one of a raft of spun-off concepts it developed but which have not seen he light of day.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.