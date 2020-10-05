The Real Full Monty cast may include Love Island, Diversity and Hollyoaks stars

ITV’s movie spin-off documentary The Real Full Monty will reportedly return to the channel later in 2020 with a cast list including former Love Island star Chris Hughes, Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas and Grand National-winning jockey Bob Champion.

The 2017 feature-length documentary (pictured) was a celebrity spin-off of the 1997 hit film about a group of Sheffield steel workers who respond to losing their jobs by forming an unlikely male-stripping group. It starred Pointless host Alexander Armstrong, Emmerdale’s Matthew Wolfenden and dancer Wayne Sleep as it raised awareness of male cancers.

The Sun reported that The Real Full Monty 2020 will include a number of celebrities who have either suffered cancer or are close to someone who has.

Champion, 72, famously rode Aldaniti to Grand National success in 1981 while recovering from testicular cancer, while Hughes’ brother Ben is recovering from the same diagnosis.

An insider told The Sun: “Chris’ younger brother Ben was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2018, while Bob had two cancer bouts at the height of his racing career.

“Bob said the thought of winning the Grand National kept him going through chemotherapy and he did just that in 1981 when he was riding Aldaniti.

“It’s going to be hugely emotional for Bob, along with Chris and the others, to go through this process.”

The Real Full Monty will also reportedly include Welsh rugby icon Gareth Thomas and former X factor star Jake Quickenden.

Diversity dance crew leader Ashley Banjo was charged with training the novice dancers in 2017, not an easy task.

He said: “The difficulty was more getting the guys to do it, coaching them through that personal experience, making it happen really because I’ve never had to take a group from nothing to being ready to perform whilst getting over so many personal hurdles, so that was quite tough.”

Diversity dancer Perri Kiely is among the celebrities rumoured to be in this year’s line-up and it’s fair to assume he will be take Banjo’s role in the new documentary.

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for comment.

