Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Russell T Davies shares first-look teaser and title change for new drama Boys, now It’s A Sin

Russell T Davies shares first-look teaser and title change for new drama Boys, now It’s A Sin

The former Doctor Who showrunner's new series will air on Channel 4 in 2021.

It's a Sin

Russell T Davies has posted a first-look teaser trailer for his new drama – and revealed that it has changed its name from Boys to It’s A Sin.

Advertisement

The former Doctor Who showrunner posted the trailer for the show, a five-part drama which will arrive on Channel 4 in 2021, on his Instagram page.

The teaser shows the main character, played by Olly Alexander, select the Pet Shop Boys track It’s A Sin on a pub jukebox before staring over at a barman while the song plays.

View this post on Instagram

IT’S A SIN, the new title for Boys, a 5-part drama coming in 2021 on Channel 4 & HBO Max. . 1981. Five 18-year olds leave home and move into a London flat. Then the decade unfolds, as they explore their hopes and dreams… but with a terrible new virus on the rise. . Starring Olly Alexander as Ritchie, Lydia West as Jill, Omari Douglas as Roscoe, Callum Howells as Colin, Nathaniel Curtis as Ash, with Shaun Dooley, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris, Tracy Ann Oberman and Keeley Hawes. Produced by Phil Collinson, directed by Peter Hoar. . @ollyyears @lydiawestie @marsdoug @callumhowells_c @nathaniel.curtis @misskeeleyhawes @nph @stephenfryactually @tracyanno @davidcarlyle_ @nathanieljhall @jill.nalder @luckyshanniiee @jonnygreen4 @neilashtonactor @davidgajones @natsus1 @kenchristiansen1 @michaelmather @tobias__charles_ @mathewbose @1carolineberry @miche_greenidge @redproductionco @channel4 @hbomax @nicolanshindler @jfferkim @andypryorcasting @theandypryor @philcollinson @pjuk @lindaviemakeup @alynwaterman @katznelson.david @carolinedkwh

A post shared by Russell T Davies (@russelltdavies63) on

The series is set in 1981 at the onset of the AIDS epidemic and follows five 18-year olds who leave home to move into a flat in London, with the drama following their trials and tribulations over the next decade and particularly the impact of HIV/AIDS.

It is based loosely on Davies’ own experiences, with the writer previously telling RadioTimes.com, “They’re all 18 years old in 1981, that was my age in 1981, in a sense they’re all part of me but equally they’re all invented.”

The series boasts an all-star cast, with Alexander joined by big names including Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry and Neil Patrick Harris.

Meanwhile, Years and Years star Lydia West and newcomers Callum Howells, Omar Douglas and Nathaniel Curtis also star.

It is not clear what has brought about the change in name, although it’s possible that it could be to avoid confusion with Amazon’s superhero parody series The Boys.

Alexander, who is the frontman of the band Years & Years (who confusingly share a name with Davies’ last big TV project) previously said of the series, “I feel like the luckiest boy in the world to be a part of this project, I’ve been a fan of Russell T Davies ever since I watched Queer As Folk in secret at 14 years old.

“His work helped shape my identity as a gay person so I’m absolutely over the moon we’ll be working together. The script was amazing to read, I laughed and I cried a lot, it’s a privilege to be helping to tell this story and I’m so excited.”

Advertisement

It’s A Sin will air on Channel 4 in 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide

Tags

All about Boys

Boys Russell T Davies
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
All-article-Widget-Rail-Thumb

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

An Ultimate Allium Mix for just £20!

Plant Hayloft’s magnificent bulbs now for fantastic results in Spring 21!

tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Stills from Netflix's Rebecca with Armie Hammer and Lily James

What’s new on Netflix UK in October 2020 – all the shows and movies coming up

The cast of Channel 4's Boys

When is Russell T Davies’ 1980s AIDS drama Boys on TV?

Life BBC One

Best TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer right now (September 2020)

Dylan (James Maguire), Erin (Saoirse Monica-Jackson), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Clare (Nicola Coughlan) in Derry Girls

Derry Girls season 3 is “quite substantially” delayed, says Channel 4