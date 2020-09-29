The Great British Bake Off’s Rowan is an accidental comedy hit

Viewers are (mostly) loving the antics of The Great British Bake Off contestant, Rowan, the music teacher from Worcestershire who dresses like he means business but bakes like he’s on flexi-time.

Rowan has worked his way into the audience’s favour with a selection of quirky comments and an inability to deliver his bakes on time or to specification, much to judge Paul Hollywood’s obvious displeasure. His coconut macaroons were not flavour of the month or, as he put, they were the “cat’s lavatory”.

The expression ‘dog’s dinner’ translated for cat lovers by Rowan. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/hZKr6UTGsz — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 29, 2020

Viewers were desperate to give him advice from afar. “On one hand, I want Rowan to tone his bakes down so that he has a chance to complete things… On the other hand, I NEVER EVER want Rowan to tone his bakes down,” posted one.

On one hand, I want Rowan to tone his bakes down so that he has a chance to complete things. On the other hand, I NEVER EVER want Rowan to tone his bakes down. #GBBO — Sarah Miles (@SarahJoSmiley) September 29, 2020

Viewers seemed to like his “keep calm and carry on” style.

Rowan started drinking a cup of tea in the opening minutes of a technical. phenomenal. #gbbo pic.twitter.com/GvB6zpFj7W — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 29, 2020

When it came to the showstopper, Rowan decided to throw the works at it. His lighthouse teapot creation was called Worse Things Happen at Sea.

Another fan shared Hollywood’s frustration at Rowan’s lackadaisical approach.

We see a beautiful drawing of Rowan's lighthouse tea pot. Paul: Have you practised this? Rowan: yes! Paul : Did you finish it? Rowan: no. You've got to love a trier. #GBBO — Elizabeth's Cake Emporium (@lizcakeemporium) September 29, 2020

Rowan has said previously that he’s over-stretches himself.

“My strengths are ambition in ideas and design. My weakness is over-ambition and no interest in timings!”

Despite his hope he had enough time to finish his showstopper, many felt he “no intention” of doing so.

Rowan has no intention of finishing in time. He’s just having a lovely time. I have to admire it. He’s doomed. #GBBO — Ian Watts (@wattsoccuring) September 29, 2020

Some viewers didn’t sugar-coat their thoughts about his baking ability.

Rowan would be great if he could actually, you know, bake. #GBBO — Lino (@linopolis) September 29, 2020

His irrepressible personality appealed to many Bake Off fans, however, who loved his “mad ideas”.

LOVE Rowan and his mad ideas ????????

He is that fella that when your granny gives you 20 quid to go to the shop for sweets but come back with 15, he ends up coming back with no money, a horse and frying pan ????#GBBo — CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) September 29, 2020

Almost universally social media agreed that Rowan was going home this week. He himself admitted his position had been “precarious, but tipped over to oblivion”.

But did he? Find out on the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4.

