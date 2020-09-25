When does Brave New World air on Sky One and NOW TV? Who’s in the cast?

While watching a fictional dystopia might be a little less escapist than it would have been pre-2020, the new adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s acclaimed novel Brave New World might just tempt you to an alternate world.

Advertisement

After airing in the US in the summer, the Alden Ehrenreich-starring series is now coming soon to Sky One – and while it might not be the reassuring watch that some viewers are after in these times, it certainly looks set to be an exciting piece of television.

Read on for all the key details about Brave New World including release date, cast, trailer notes and more (but not much more).

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When does Brave New World air on Sky One and NOW TV?

The series already arrived in the US on Wednesday July 15th on NBC’s streaming service Peacock – however the UK release date has now been revealed, with the series debuting on Friday 2nd October on Sky One.

What is Brave New World about?

The series is set in ‘New London’, a future version of the capital city in which a rigid social order is kept and where the culture is dominated by instant gratification -largely achieved through the frequent use of the legal drug Soma to solve any and all problems.

In this world live Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne – who have never known any other life but who are desperate to experience something different.

The pair travel to the Savage Lands, a trek which sees them caught up in an extremely violent uprising, and while there they encounter John the Savage, who travels back to New London with them – soon causing disruption to the seemingly perfect society and leading Bernard and Lenina to question everything about their lives and conditioning.

Who is in the cast of Brave New World?

An impressive cast has been assembled for the adaptation – with former Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay playing Lenina Crowne and Harry Lloyd, perhaps best known for his turn as Viserys Targaryen in the first season of Game of Thrones, playing Bernard Marx.

The role of John the Savage is played by Solo: A Star Wars Story and Hail Caesar actor Alden Ehrenreich, while the main cast also includes Hannah John-Kamen, known for portraying Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp and the titular character in Netflix thriller The Stranger, and Demi Moore – star of several films including Ghost, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal and The Scarlett Letter.

Actors who appear in the supporting cast include Sen Mitsuji (Origin), Joseph Morgan (The Vampire Diaries), Nina Sosanya (Last Tango in Halifax), Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), Ed Stoppard (The Pianist), Mark Umbers (My Dinner with Hervé) and Kate Fleetwood (Victoria).

Brave New World trailer

You can view a teaser for the show here to get your first glimpse of the all-star cast and the world of New London.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide