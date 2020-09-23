The Repair Shop is hunting for festive fixes – here’s how to get involved

BBC One’s daytime hit The Repair Shop is returning for another primetime series, with Jay Blades and the restoration gang searching for items with a “festive feel” to them.

While the Repair Shop crew start their busy filming schedule for the show’s sixth series, they are also preparing to perform some holiday magic on treasured items for a Christmas special at the end of the year.

“We are looking for items that have a festive feel to them,” presenter Jay Blades said. “They don’t have to be antique, it can be absolutely anything, but it must have that sentimental value and it must mean something to you and it needs repairing.”

He continued: “We want you to get in contact because we want to get these things fixed for you.”

Dominic Chinea, who appears on the programme as a metalwork expert, added: “Viewers may remember that last Christmas we fixed a chopper bike which was a huge treat – I can’t wait to see what comes through the door this year.”

While toy restorers Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch remembered a special teddy bear they helped to fix for a happy customer. “It was a teddy that was delivered 80 years ago by Santa. He had comforted his little owner through wartime bombings and then, in turn comforted her own children. We were happy to be able to restore Teddy in memory of one of her sons – such a special honour.”

The fifth series of The Repair Shop is currently airing weekdays on BBC One. Here’s how you can get involved with the show’s Christmas special.

How to apply for The Repair Shop’s Christmas special

If you have a festive treasure or a Christmas present in need of a fix-up, you can apply to be on The Repair Shop’s Christmas Episode or the sixth series by emailing therepairshop@ricochet.co.uk or logging onto www.bbc.co.uk/takepart.

When will The Repair Shop’s next series air on BBC One?

Series six of The Repair Shop is currently filming and a new primetime series is due to begin in the autumn.

The Repair Shop airs at 4:30pm weekdays on BBC One. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.