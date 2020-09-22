When is Ratched season 2 released on Netflix?

While it would be fair to say that Ryan Murphy’s Ratched proved divisive among critics (read our Ratched review), audiences have been fascinated by his stylised new take on One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

The series shot to the number one spot in Netflix‘s top ten on the weekend of its release, as fans binged their way through the dark psychological thriller.

But the Ratched season one ending left Sarah Paulson’s scheming nurse in a difficult spot, as the life she worked so hard to build is put in peril by a former friend turned mortal enemy. (Follow the link to have the Ratched ending explained.)

Fortunately, we will get some answers in the near future as a second season of Ratched has been ordered (assuming of course that the decision isn’t reversed).

Here’s everything we know so far about Ratched season two on Netflix:

When is Ratched season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix had so much faith in Ryan Murphy and Evan Romansky’s new series that they ordered two seasons at once back in September 2017.

At the time, Deadline reported that Netflix commissioned 18 episodes of Ratched in total, which implies that season two could potentially be a longer 10-episode run.

As for when we can expect to see it, the show’s return date is currently uncertain due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, especially as cases have recently started to rise around the world.

If filming can get underway in early 2021, it’s possible we could see Ratched season two in early 2022.

Paulson told Variety and other press: “Nobody knows anything about season 2 because Ryan, with the number of things he has going on, who’s to know when when that’s all going to begin? And you throw in the pandemic and then we think well who knows?”

What will happen in Ratched season 2?

The season one finale to Ratched set up an epic confrontation in season two, as Mildred’s unhinged foster brother Edmund plans to destroy her luxurious life in Mexico.

However, she makes it quite clear to him in an intense phone conversation that she won’t go down without a fight, declaring her intention to take him down once and for all.

We expect much of season two will revolve around their deadly game of cat and mouse, as well as how it affects the people in their lives including Cynthia Nixon’s Gwendolyn Briggs.

Will Ratched season 2 link with One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest?

Don’t expect season two to link directly to One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, as a previous comment by Paulson suggests that isn’t the plan anytime soon.

She told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2019: “Ideally, by the time we’re in season four, we’re in that story of the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Of course, it’s not yet confirmed that Ratched will make it to four seasons, but it could well happen if the series can sustain its current level of popularity.

Who is in the cast of Ratched season 2?

While there is yet to be official confirmation of the full cast for Ratched season two, it’s highly likely that the key surviving players from the first will return.

That means more of Sarah Paulson in the title role and Finn Wittrock as serial killer Edmund Tolleson, as well as his accomplices played by Sophie Okonedo and Amanda Plummer.

Ratched’s treasured girlfriend Gwendolyn Briggs, portrayed by Cynthia Nixon, is also likely to reprise her role, along with Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket.

It’s unclear whether the story of Vincent D’Onofrio’s bigoted governor will continue in season two, given that the fate of his election campaign is yet to be revealed.

It’s possible that Lenore’s dangerous son Henry, played by 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, could return as a patient in Ratched or Bucket’s psychiatric institution.

Ratched is available to stream on Netflix.