All Creatures Great and Small episode dedicated to the late Diana Rigg to mark her final appearance

Episode four of All Creatures Great and Small will be dedicated to the memory of Dame Diana Rigg, who makes her final appearance in the drama as Mrs Pumphrey.

The former Bond Girl, Avengers actress and Game of Thrones star died of cancer on 10th September at the age of 82. In a statement, her agent said: “Dame Diana was a much loved and admired member of her profession, a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors. She will be greatly missed.”

The fourth episode of the drama, set to air on Tuesday 22nd September at 8pm, revolves around über-wealthy Mrs Pumphrey and the health problems of her spoiled Pekingese dog, Tricki Woo, who has become far too fat for his own good – thanks to his owner’s tendency to feed him Beef Wellington.

Or, as the synopsis puts it, “Mrs Pumphrey is convinced her beloved Pekingese is dying. James discovers that she has not been keeping her pampered pet on the strict diet he prescribed, and is forced to take the dog in while it recovers from illness brought about by over indulgence.”

Take a look at this preview for episode four:

Eccentric Mrs Pumphrey has been a highlight of the Channel 5 All Creatures remake. She made a memorable debut in episode two, taking a shine to new vet James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and inviting him to attend her ball as Tricki Woo’s special guest.

Dame Diana will not appear in the final two episodes of the series, or in the Christmas 2020 special.

However, while episode four is the late actress’s last appearance as Mrs Pumphrey, it is not her final screen appearance; before her death she filmed roles in upcoming BBC drama Black Narcissus and the movie Last Night in Soho.

In the original BBC series, which ran from 1978 to 1990, the role of Mrs Pumphrey was played by Margaretta Scott (1912-2005), who appeared in a total of 17 episodes across the series.

It remains to be seen whether Channel 5 will recast the role of Mrs Pumphrey for any future seasons of the drama, or whether the programme-makers will opt to say goodbye to the character entirely.

All Creatures Great and Small continues on Tuesdays at 9pm on Channel 5.