How do you make Battenberg? Bake Off 2020 signature challenge explained

Viewers tuned in tonight for the return of The Great British Bake Off.

Great British Bake Off judges and hosts Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas welcomed a new batch of bakers to the famous tent.

Rolling up their sleeves and flouring their surfaces, The Great British Bake Off contestants showed off their skills in a bid to be crowned this week’s star baker and keep their spot in the competition.

For their first signature challenge, they were tasked with making a traditional Battenberg cake with their own spin.

So, if you fancy making the quintessential British bake, or are feeling more like a Star Baker and want to make a Battenberg with a twist, here’s what you need to do…

What is a Battenberg cake?

Battenberg – also spelt Battenburg – is a light sponge cake held together with jam. The cake is covered in marzipan and, when cut in cross section, displays a distinctive two-by-two check pattern often alternately coloured pink and yellow.

Battenberg recipe

This recipe from bbcgoodfood.com makes two cakes, each cut into 10 slices and can be frozen (use half the recipe for one cake).

Preparation time: 2hrs

Cooking time: 1hr

Ingredients:

For almond sponge

175g very soft butter

175g golden caster sugar

140g self-raising flour

50g ground almonds

½ tsp baking powder

3 medium eggs

½ tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp almond extract For pink sponge

1 x ingredients for almond sponge

pink food colouring, we used ½ tsp Squires rose food paste To assemble