Dancing on Ice confirms Myleene Klass as first celebrity for 2021 series

Musician and presenter Myleene Klass became the first celebrity skater confirmed to be taking part in Dancing on Ice 2021.

Klass commented: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats at the side of the rink anymore! I am so, SO excited to be joining the cast of @dancingonice. My girls have always wanted me to do this but I’ve always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers! Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I’m up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone but most of all, I want a bum like Jlo!”

Myleene said earlier, in a statement: “I have a 13-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old daughter who are obsessed with ice skating. They both ice skate and I stand there and I hold the coats. That’s my role – to tie the shoelaces and hold the coats. Now it’s my turn to learn and I can’t wait!”

Returning to ITV in the new year, each week 12 celebrities will skate live with their professional partners as they try to impress both the panel and the viewers who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

This Morning co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are back to present the show, as are the panel of experts which includes Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

Further celebrities competing in Dancing on Ice 2021 will be announced shortly.

