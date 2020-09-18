Disney+ is going all in with Marvel content, from upcoming series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to the recently cast She-Hulk – but it hasn’t stopped there.

Arriving on the platform in November is Marvel’s 616 – a docuseries which shines a light on the MCU’s “rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling” – from trailblazing female superheroes, to the often forgotten, more bizarre characters found in the comics.

Each documentary, which looks at the behind-the-scenes processes involved in developing certain superheroes and the fandoms around them, will be lead by a different filmmaker, with Community star Gillian Jacobs and Veep’s Paul Scheer signed up for two of the episodes.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s 616.

When is Marvel’s 616 release date?

Marvel 616 is set to arrive on Disney+ on Friday 20th November.

How to watch Marvel’s 616

Marvel’s 616 will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

What is Marvel’s 616 about?

Marvel’s 616, which appears to be a reference to Earth-616 – the universe in which most Marvel comics take place – is an anthology of documentaries exploring the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe.

Featuring interviews with the writers, creators, developers and fans behind iconic characters of Marvel Comics, each episode is dedicated to certain superheroes and topics within the MCU’s rich legacy of stories.

Executive producer Sarah Amos revealed at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con that each director puts their own spin on their documentary, and had “their own thing that they latched onto”.

“For some, it’s going to be laugh-out-loud funny throughout the whole thing, and for others you’re going to be crying within minutes,” she added. “Each one is its own journey.”

Marvel has revealed the first two filmmakers at the helms of episodes within the series – Community’s Gillian Jacobs and Veep’s Paul Scheer.

Scheer’s documentary examines the “forgotten” characters of the Marvel Comics and takes “an untraditional and humorous approach” of introducing audiences to some of the universe’s most obscure, wild and bizarre superheroes – with a sneak peek clip showing an interview with Black Panther comic writer Reginald Hudlin.

Jacobs’ episode, titled ‘Higher, Further, Faster’, which shines a light on the trailblazing women within Marvel comics, not just the characters but the creatives, who found a way to tell stories of representation and inclusion throughout Marvel’s history.

A teaser clip of Jacobs’ episode reveals the development process behind Marvel’s first Muslim character to headline her own comic book – Ms. Marvel.

Marvel's 616 arrives on Disney+ on Friday 20th November.