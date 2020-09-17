Watch trailer for BBC Two banking drama Industry that puts the “high” into finance

BBC Two has launched the first trailer for Industry, a searing new drama about the lives of young graduates on the trading floor in London’s City banking industry, complete with drug-fuelled work and play.

Advertisement

Industry has been created by newcomers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, both of whom have direct experience of international finance, and charts the progress of a group of young graduates who are fighting for a limited number of positions in the high-pressure world of fictional bank, Pierpoint & Co.

The eight-part drama began filming in the summer of 2019, and was shot in Cardiff and on location in London.

The trailer for Industry focuses on the progress of a young black woman, Harper Stern, played by Myha’la Herrold (The Tattooed Heart), and encompasses some of the things outsiders have come to know about life in the City – nightclub excesses, trading floor bullying, sex and sexual harassment.

According to the BBC, Industry shines a spotlight on the world of “high finance” through the eyes of an outsider, Harper, a talented young woman from upstate New York. Fuelled by ambition, youth and romance, Industry examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace as five impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure-cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor, where “meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king”.

The graduates “immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs, and ego as it is by deals and dividends. As members of the group rise and fall, they must decide whether life is about more than the bottom line.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

Joining Herrold in the ensemble cast are Marisa Abela (Cobra), Harry Lawtey (Marcella), David Jonsson (Deep State), Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer), Freya Mavor (The ABC Murders), Will Tudor (Game of Thrones), Conor Macneill (Death and Nightingales) and Ken Leung (Marvel’s Inhumans).

Industry is a co-production between the BBC and HBO and directors include the Girls creator Lena Dunham, as well as Ed Lilly, Tinge Krishnan and Mary Nighy.

Industry will be coming to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer soon. It will premiere on HBO in the US on Monday 9th November.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.