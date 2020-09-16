Meet Lottie, GBBO contestant and pantomime producer

Now that all 12 contestants set to take part on The Great British Bake Off‘s upcoming series have been revealed, fans can finally get excited for this year’s serving of the highly-anticipated cake competition.

Joining the line-up for Bake Off’s eleventh series is Lottie, a pantomime producer from West Sussex with a penchant for learning intricate baking techniques.

The 31-year-old has been sieving, mixing and whipping from a young age, but can she deal with the heat of the Bake Off tent whilst Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas fire off pantomime puns? (Oh no she can’t, oh yes she can!)

Here’s everything you need to know about one of the Great British Bake Off contestants, Lottie.

Who is GBBO contestant Lottie?

Name: Lottie

Lottie Age: 31

West Sussex

Pantomime Producer

West Sussex-based Lottie believes that baking is in her blood and cites her Lancastrian great-grandmother, who was a fervent cake-baker, as the ancestor who gave her the culinary gene.

The 31-year-old has always had a fascination with cooking – as a young girl, she would choose to watch cooking shows rather than play with her toys and was often found making notes from recipe books.

Lottie’s baking has become more refined over time but she labels herself as a ‘perpetually frustrated perfectionist’ and hopes to keep her dark sense of humour throughout the competition.

When Lottie isn’t baking or producing pantomimes, she can be found playing computer games with her younger cousins or in the yoga studio.

What are Lottie’s strengths? “Turns out I’m a fast learner! I taught myself a lot of techniques ahead of the show and really enjoyed the process.”

What are Lottie’s weaknesses? “Timing and decoration. I get lost in making sure I know what I am doing technically so I often run out of time or serve something that looks nothing like I had expected or wanted it to!”

What has Lottie said about joining Bake Off?

The pantomime producer said that the self-contained biosphere, in which the whole series was filmed due to COVID-19, was an odd experience but didn’t make the competition seem any less daunting.

“Coming straight out of lockdown into another lockdown was weird but totally worth it and that first morning was utterly terrifying!” she said. “As soon as I saw the tent it all started to feel a bit too real!”

In terms of her stand-out moments from her time in the competition, Lottie said there were so many to choose from.

“We were all nervous about making a cake bust of our celebrity heroes and knowing that we were all in the same boat was really reassuring! As a group we got really close really quickly because we were all living together and that made it feel extra special.”

When asked which Bake Off contestant from previous years she’d love to quarantine in a bubble with, she chose Henry Bird, who took part in last year’s series.

“Got to be Henry. I love him. And his tied. And he’s a phenomenal baker so he could make sure we didn’t starve.”

When is GBBO back?

Bake Off is returning for its 11th series on September 22nd at 8pm, after Channel 4 announced its official release date on the show’s Twitter account.

“Put a little love in your tart. Join us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off!” the tweet read.

The series was filmed over the course of six weeks throughout July and August, with the cast and crew living and filming in a contained biosphere due to COVID-19.

The Great British Bake Off starts on Channel 4 on September 22nd at 8pm. To keep up to date with the latest Bake Off news, see here. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.