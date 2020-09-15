Meet Laura, GBBO contestant and digital manager
Laura joins eleven other amateur bakers in vying for the 2020 Bake Off crown.
It’s almost time for Great British Bake Off to make it’s way onto our screens for another year, and despite a more complicated production schedule than usual the 2020 contest looks set to be as thrilling as ever.
Among the Great British Bake Off contestants hoping to be on the receiving end of a Hollywood handshake or two this year is 31-year-old Laura.
But will she do enough to impress the judges and make her way through to the latter stages of the competition?
Here’s everything you need to know about Laura.
Who is GBBO contestant Laura?
- Name: Laura
- Age: 31
- Where is she from? Kent
- What job does Laura do? Digital Manager
Born and brought up in Gravesend, Laura has been baking since the age of eight – but only realised her flair for it a few years ago.
She loves citrus and strong flavours, and enjoys putting a modern twist on old classics. – while she thrives working under pressure and thinks her organised nature is what particularly suited her to taking part in Bake Off.
The perfectionist in her wants things to look faultlessly pretty and gorgeously dainty; she specialises in decoration and is proud to have mastered the art of piped buttercream flowers.
Laura is happily married to a Police Community Support Officer, she loves musical theatre (as a performer and audience member) and is a volunteer for the Samaritans.
What are Laura’s Strengths? “I bake from the heart and love making things that pack a punch in terms of flavour.”
What are Laura’s Weaknesses? “Finesse and refinement are not always my strong point.”
What has Laura said about joining Bake Off?
Laura said that walking into the tent for the first time was a “surreal” experience for her.
“My stomach was in knots and I was so nervous but excited at the same time,” she said. “I’ve watched the show for so many years so it was a dream come true to finally be in ‘the’ tent. I kept pinching myself.”
Laura said there were many things she was excited about before making her first appearance – but she singled out meeting new host Matt Lucas as a particular highlight.
“I saw him in Les Mis last year and he was incredible. I was very star struck when I first saw him and made a bit of a fool out of myself. I think my first words to him were ‘OMG I LOVE YOU’,” she said.
She says she also loves a lot of former contestants on the show, but if she was forced to be in a lockdown bubble with one, she reckons it would have to be either Rahul of Candace.
When is GBBO back?
There’s not very long to wait until the beloved show makes it’s return, with the 11th series kicking off on September 22nd at 8pm.
Channel 4 revealed the start date with a post via the official Great British Bake Off Twitter account, writing, “Put a little love in your tart. Join us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off!”
This year’s competition was filmed in a different format than usual – with shooting beginning towards the end of July after contestants and crew had quarantined for 14 days.
Meanwhile a range of behind-the-scenes changes were brought in such that the pandemic did not lead to a lack of Bake Off this year.
The Great British Bake Off starts on Channel 4 on September 22nd at 8pm.