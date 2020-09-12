First-look new Top Gear trailer shows aftermath of Paddy McGuinness crash

A first look at the next series of Top Gear has been revealed, with an action-packed 60-second trailer – soundtracked to Labrinth’s Express Yourself – showing off an array of new stunts for hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris.

Advertisement

Tanks! Off-road ice-cream vans! 200mph Jaguars! Hire-car ski slopes! Clearly, the UK lockdown hasn’t stopped Top Gear from showing off with the usual excess, as you can see in the new teaser below.

Among the unusual challenges you can spot in the new footage are an attempt to try “vertical driving” (aka a carnival-inspired Wall of Death) in old insurance write-offs, an electric car race around Alton Towers, a Cyprus ski slope slalom in holiday hire cars and a series of tests for an all-terrain ice cream van called Mr Nippy.

Plus, we see the gang attempt to reach 200mph in a 1980s/90s super cars, alongside what happened when McGuinness crashed a Lamborghini in North Yorkshire during filming.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

“I finally got to drive one of my fantasy childhood cars the Lamborghini Diablo but it turns out 30-year-old supercars don’t like torrential rain, who’d have thought?” McGuinnes noted on Instagram earlier this year.

“That V12 lures you in and suddenly, ‘rawr’ – it bites you. I’m totally fine. Fingers crossed we get the car running again because it is an absolute beauty.”

He joked: “I’m going to have a cup of tea, a paracetamol and a good old cry.”

“During Top Gear filming in North Yorkshire, presenter Paddy McGuinness’s car skidded and left the road, coming to an almost immediate stop,” a BBC spokesperson said.

“Paddy was quickly taken to the production unit base for medical checks and is unhurt. No other vehicles were involved and the police, who had been monitoring filming, were quickly on the scene to assist.”

“Safety on Top Gear is always the production team’s priority and the vehicle’s speed at the time was within the road’s limit of 60mph.”

All that drama, plus the sight of The Stig driving a tank for some reason, is sure to have fans keen to tune into the series when it returns to BBC One “soon,” with the presenters recently teasing how the studio segments of the show had been shot outside to ensure a socially-distant set.

Lights????camera ???? action ???? Brand new #TopGear, coming soon with a socially distanced twist. Yep, the audience are still here, and we’re still at Dunsfold. Just outside, hoping that for once the British weather commits to the forecast. Coming soon to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/rEoTN6q9yd — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) September 9, 2020

The show had previously revealed a moratorium on overseas filming following the lockdown, though clearly some trips (like to Cyprus) had been achieved before restrictions began.

All together it looks like another evolution for the ever-changing Top Gear format – though at least getting an audience to watch the show from their cars makes sense on a motoring show.

Advertisement

Top Gear returns soon to BBC One. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.