When will Supernatural’s last episodes air?

The final episode of Supernatural has officially finished filming, which means the ultimate fate of Sam and Dean Winchester is now set in stone.

The climactic 15 season of the fantasy drama went on hiatus earlier this year, when filming was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fortunately, the cast and crew were able to return to set in September, with Ackles and Padalecki posting heartfelt messages to their Instagram accounts as filming began on the final episode.

On the last day of filming, they returned once again with another round of posts that are sure to make Supernatural fans emotional, reflecting on the incredible journey they’ve taken together since joining the show.

However, these upcoming chapters might not be the absolute end of Supernatural, as there are already suggestions of a revival streaming series sometime in the next decade.

For now though, both leads are taking on new challenges, with Padalecki fronting a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger and Ackles joining the cast of The Boys season three.

Here’s everything we know so far about Supernatural’s season finale:

When will Supernatural season 15 be back on TV?

Supernatural season 15 will begin broadcasting its final episodes on Thursday 8th October in the US, culminating in the series finale on 19th November.

The final season consists of 20 episodes that bring the story of the Winchesters, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, to a climactic end.

So far, 13 of those episodes have aired, but production on the remaining seven instalments was slowed by the temporary shutdown of the set, visual effects and sound departments in March.

This prompted the show to go on an extended hiatus, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel as filming was able to resume in Vancouver on 18th August (via Deadline).

Padalecki and Ackles were required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the city, as teased in a recent post to the popular SPN Tape Ball account on Instagram.

Shooting on the last episode of Supernatural is now wrapped, ready for the show to make its triumphant return, but saying goodbye hasn’t been easy.

“Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours. It’s definitely been felt,” said Padalecki in an Instagram post.

Ackles added: “To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported… you will never understand my great appreciation for you.”

Just before the final chapter begins, The CW will air a special retrospective titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home, celebrating the show’s long history.

Will there be a Supernatural revival?

Quite possibly. It’s no secret that Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki are good friends in real life and have had a blast working together for the past 15 years – and it appears they’re open to reuniting in the future.

Ackles spoke about the possibility of a Supernatural revival in a conversation with actor Michael Rosenbaum on his podcast, Inside of You, with a resoundingly positive attitude.

He said: “I’ve always thought that there was a possibility of five years down the road, getting the call and saying, ‘Hey, let’s do a little short-order action for a streaming network and bring it back for six episodes.’

“I do feel like this isn’t the long goodbye right now. I feel like this is, ‘Let’s hang this in the closet for now, and we’ll dust her off down the road a bit.’”

As a Warner Bros property, the studio’s streaming service HBO Max could be a prime option if Supernatural were to come back for a revival series.

Is there a trailer for Supernatural final episodes?

Yes! You can get a first glimpse at the final episodes in the trailer below, which The CW unveiled in late August.

Why did Supernatural go on hiatus?

In March, showrunner Andrew Dabb announced that Supernatural would go on hiatus, due to production being halted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

He added: “We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished.

“And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It’s not a matter of ‘if’, it’s a matter of ‘when.'”

So while the wait may be longer than we expected, fans can at least rest assured that they will still get the big finale that they’ve been looking forward to.

Supernatural airs on E4 in the UK. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.