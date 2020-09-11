The Real ‘Des’: True story behind Dennis Nilsen drama

The killer of at least 12 young men across London during the early 1980s, Dennis Nilsen is one of Britain’s most notorious mass-murderers. And after being subject of a stream of books, documentaries and true-crime podcasts, ITV are now delving into his story with drama series Des.

Advertisement

Nilsen’s gruelling case is told through the prism of three men: Nilsen himself (played by former Doctor Who star David Tennant), journalist Brian Masters (Jason Watkins) and lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay (Daniel Mays).

But just how true to life is Des? And what details aren’t included in the series? He’s all you need to know.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Dennis Nilsen?

Dennis Nilsen – from Aberdeenshire, Scotland – was one of the most prolific serial killers in UK history. Although he is known to have killed 12 men from 1978 and 1983 in London, the actual number is disputed, with Nilsen claiming to have killed 15.

However, Nilsen claimed not to remember much of some murders, offering only vague victim profiles to the police. Although appearing to rarely recall their names, he reminisced fondly about the exact conversations he enjoyed with victims.

In his lifetime, Nilsen is believed to have attempted to kill seven others.

Nilsen murdered almost all his victims through strangulation alone. However, if this method failed to kill, he also drowned several men in his bath when they were unconscious. He hid the bodies in his flat, often washing and redressing them after death. After several days he would dissect the bodies before burning them in a bonfire, or – later on – boiling the remains and flushing them down the drain.

As the series title suggested, Nilsen preferred to be called “Des”, with his post was addressed to “Des Nilsen”. Controversially, in Killing for Company: The Story of a Man Addicted to Murder (the book which the series is based on), author Brian Masters suggested “Des” was the more human side to serial killer “Dennis Nilsen”.

Being a gay man, Nilsen faced discrimination throughout his life. Although homosexuality was legalised in the UK in 1967, society was still vastly homophobic.

How many people did Dennis Nilsen kill? Who were his victims?

We may never know, but he is believed to have taken between 12 and 15 lives.

Immediately after he was arrested, Nilsen claimed he had murdered 15 men and spoke about each killing in-depth over 30 hours of police interviews. However, months afterwards, Nilsen then claimed he had fabricated three victims. This irked police who noted Nilsen had never contradicted himself or hesitated when speaking about these murders previously.

Although depicted as a ‘gay killer’ by the media of the time, many of Nilsen’s victims were not homosexual. Nilsen mainly preyed on homeless and vulnerable men, or simply those looking to continue drinking after a night down the pub.

Nilsen’s known victims are:

Stephen Dean Holmes, 14. Nilsen’s first victim, Holmes’ remains were only first identified in 2006.

Nilsen’s first victim, Holmes’ remains were only first identified in 2006. Kenneth Ockenden, 23 . The Canadian student was one of the few of Nilsen’s victims ever reported missing

. The Canadian student was one of the few of Nilsen’s victims ever reported missing Malcolm Barlow, 23 . An epileptic orphan, he had spent most of his life in care homes. Barlow had only entered Nilsen’s flat to thank him for offering medical assistance the previous day.

. An epileptic orphan, he had spent most of his life in care homes. Barlow had only entered Nilsen’s flat to thank him for offering medical assistance the previous day. John Howlett, 23 Howlett was strangled in his sleep by Nilsen

Howlett was strangled in his sleep by Nilsen Graham Allen, 27 . Father of one

. Father of one Stephen Sinclair, 20. Nilsen’s final victim was a heroin addict, who often self-harmed.

At least six of Nilsen’s victims have never been identified.

How did Dennis Nilsen get caught?

In February 1983, Nilsen’s crimes were finally discovered by police after blocking his drains with human remains.

He initially said the body parts were remnants of a KFC meal, but law enforcement was alerted after a drainage worker discovered what was eventually identified as a human knuckle.

According to Masters, when confronted by Police, Nilsen acted horrified at the discovery, exclaiming “Good grief, how awful!” However, after being asked where the rest of the body was hidden, he immediately confessed.

“It’s a long story; it goes back a long time,” he said. “I’ll tell you everything. I want to get it off my chest. Not here — at the police station.”

Was Dennis Nilsen really a police officer?

Yes, Nilsen served in the Metropolitan Police from 1972 to 1973, several years before his murder spree. He claims to have resigned from the force due to homophobia, with Masters noting Nilsen “left with a moderate report and with no complaints having been lodged against him”.

Although Nilsen admitted he was fascinated at seeing dead bodies in the police morgue, this was not noticed by his colleagues.

Prior to joining the police, Nilsen worked as a cook in the army, a job which took him to Germany.

At the time of his arrest, Nilson was employed at a Jobcentre in London’s Denmark Street.

Is Dennis Nilsen alive today? How did he die?

No. In 2018, Dennis Nilsen died in prison aged 72 after suffering a ruptured aneurysm.

Who is Brian Masters?

Brian Masters, 81, is a journalist and author. Throughout his career, he has written about the royal family – and several mass murderers, including Rosemary West and Jeffrey Dahmer.

After writing a letters to Nilsen shortly after his arrest in 1983, Masters met with the killer in prison without having “felt the slightest unease”. This and their subsequent meetings were documented in book Killing for Company, in which Nilsen described in depth each murder.

Advertisement

Des is coming to ITV. You can buy Brian Masters’ original biography on Dennis Nilsen, Killing for Company, on Amazon. Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide