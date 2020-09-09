Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill to appear in special New York Comic-Con Doctor Who panel

Missing all the Doctor Who chat ever since series 12 finished back in March? Well, you’re in luck – because it sounds like the press machine is lumbering back to life ahead of upcoming festive special Revolution of the Daleks, with Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill confirmed to be attending a special Doctor Who panel at the upcoming New York Comic-Con.

Hosted by moderator Melanie McFarland, the panel will apparently shine “a new spotlight” on Doctor Who as the pair “look back at their epic past two seasons in the TARDIS, which have been packed with shocking twists, turns and surprises,” and the whole thing is set to stream live online on Thursday 8th October at 2:45pm ET (that’s about 7:45PM UK time, if you’re wondering).

From the sounds of it, this panel will be resolutely focused on the duo’s Doctor Who past – quite pointedly, the event description says they’ll “discuss their favourite moments to date” – but with only a couple of months between the panel and the episode’s probable airing, it seems unlikely that the topic of Revolution of the Daleks can be skirted entirely.

That’s what we’re telling ourselves anyway, as we clutch our “Captain Jack Lives” banners and eagerly await the Dalek Civil War.

And who knows? Maybe the fact that only Whittaker and Gill are in the line-up suggests that the rumours about co-stars Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole departing the series this winter weren’t greatly exaggerated after all. Or maybe their internet connections just aren’t good enough to join in with what (we assume) will be another virtual panel.

Still, even if Whittaker and Gill just keep it nostalgic, we’re sure fans will be delighted to see them reunited and chatting all things Who. We have to keep ourselves going until the festive special arrives somehow…

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.